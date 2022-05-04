Winning journalism: Six first-place awards for News Leader staffers plus Best of Gannett

Inside the season of a high school sports team; a 33-year sentence for an unloaded BB gun; businesses that beat COVID; and kids locked away in out-of-state mental health centers.

A young Hispanic woman becomes a cop in rural Virginia; and a glimpse into what the police of the future could be.

These were some of the stories News Leader reporters told in 2021, and they were all first-place winners in the Virginia Press Association's annual journalism awards.

In all, The News Leader took home 11 awards.

And two Staunton reporters — veteran public safety reporter Brad Zinn and enterprise reporter Amritpal Sandhu-Longoria — notched a national award from Gannett.

"The honors we received this year make me again appreciate these particular reporters so much," said executive editor William Ramsey. "Our newspaper is good at doing its job, and we know how to cover both breaking news and a project story. But what really stands out about The News Leader are the individual efforts by this team we have. They are stars."

Ramsey also called out storytelling coach Jeff Schwaner for both excellent reporting and story coaching.

The Virginia first-place awards included:

The Future of Police

Stories by Jeff Schwaner and Ayano Nagaishi were recognized as best in the Feature Story Writing and Feature Profile Writing categories.

Ayano's story looked at a young Hispanic woman who was studying to become a police officer in mostly white rural Virginia . Jeff's story summarized six months of research by a dozen reporters to find out how cultural and technological changes could influence what police do (and how they do it) in the near future .

Brewing the Storm

Patrick Hite's premium series on the ups and downs of a high school girls' basketball team gave readers insight into the challenges and joys of being part of a team of teenagers with a goal of winning, although the series ended early.

Locked Away

Amritpal Sandhu-Longoria's story about how a young woman's diary helped her heal despite the system that was making her life hell was called "spectacularly written and reported" by the judges, who awarded it first place in In-depth and Investigative Reporting.

33 years behind bars for an unloaded BB gun

Most readers are not strangers to Brad Zinn's public safety reporting and breaking new stories. A selection of Brad's stories, including one about a minor sentenced to 33 years in prison for his part in a robbery — pointing an unloaded BB gun at the robbery victims — were awarded first place in the Public Safety category.

Weathering through — keeping business going during COVID, winter

Laura Peters was awarded first place in the Business and Financial Writing category for a series of stories about how businesses weathered through a pandemic , hard winters and a lack of employees.

Best of Gannett winners

In addition to the first-place awards in the Virginia competition, two News Leader journalists won in a huge national contest. The parent company, Gannett, is the largest newspaper company in America (by number of journalists) and runs an annual content competition. It is judged by outside panelists.

For work in 2021, reporters Brad Zinn and Amriptal Sandhu-Longoria were honored with a first-place investigative reporting award for medium-sized newspapers for their journalism efforts on the Locked Away investigation. The project examined youth homes in North Carolina as part of a regional investigation, even though Zinn and Sandhu-Longoria are Staunton reporters.

They were chosen for the Locked Away team in part because of The News Leader's history of strong reporting on mental health in Staunton.

Judges: "This deep investigation into North Carolina’s psychiatric youth homes exposed a wide swath of abuses in the state’s network of psychiatric residential centers for children, many from the foster care system and disproportionately Black and brown. The reporting team broke news that foster kids who caseworkers could not find a bed for were being sent into psychiatric lockdown without a medical reason. Judges praised the exhaustive reporting and the painful truths it revealed."

Also, The News Leader picked up five second- and third-place awards at VPA.

Willing to wield a camera or his phone to get visuals for News Leader readers, Patrick Hite won second- and third-place awards for his sports photos.

Laura Peters won a third in Feature Series or Continuing Story for her project called West Side Stories, which shed light on the people and places on the west side of Staunton.

Alison Cutler won second place for her profile of Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra conductor Peter Wilson, who underwent surgery on his ears that enabled him to hear his musicians more clearly again. She shared another second-place award with Ayano Nagaishi and Jeff Schwaner for General News Writing: when Alison and Ayano were arrested by Elizabeth City, North Carolina, police while covering a protest there, they still managed to get an in-depth story about the city published the next day.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Winning journalism: Six first-place awards for News Leader staffers plus Best of Gannett