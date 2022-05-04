Missouri's minimum teacher salary to be raised to $38,000 as new budget nears passage

JEFFERSON CITY — For this year's Teacher Appreciation Week , the lowest-paid educators in Missouri are getting a raise.

The minimum salary throughout the state, which currently sits at $25,000, will be raised to $38,000 under a state budget nearing final passage. Lawmakers from both the House and Senate met Wednesday morning to reach a compromise on the budget , which also fully funds the state's share of school transportation funding for the first time in decades.

In total, $21 million will be allocated for the raises, geared at recruiting and retaining educators in a state that currently has the second-lowest average starting teacher salary in the United States .

That total is in line with the amount originally recommended by Gov. Mike Parson, who announced the measure as a top priority heading into the legislative session, but $10 million less than the Senate had planned to include earlier.

A proposal was made Wednesday to decrease the salary floor from the original proposal of $38,000 — supported by Parson and the Senate — down to $34,000. Republican Reps. Rusty Black of Chillicothe and Dirk Deaton of Noel, who are both from rural districts, said school officials in their region were concerned about being able to sustain such an increase.

"I am concerned that it might ultimately force consolidation (of districts)," Deaton said. "It is a big concern in rural Missouri."

In the end, the original minimum of $38,000 remained — due in large part to a coalition of Democrats and two Republican senators from southwest Missouri.

Sens. Lincoln Hough of Springfield and Karla Eslinger of Wasola spoke against lowering the salary floor, urging lawmakers to make good on the governor's initial proposal.

"I really and truly think we have to take a position and make a stand to make sure education is valued in our state, and the people providing that education are valued," Eslinger said. "I think an opportunity to establish a baseline of ($38,000) is important, and that's where I'm at."

Both senators have strong ties to education. Hough's father was the longtime dean of Missouri State University's College of Education, and Eslinger has served as a teacher, superintendent and assistant commissioner within the state's K-12 education department.

Hough said he wasn't aware of the proposal to lower the floor to $34,000 prior.

"It's not a distinction that I want for my state to be the lowest starting teacher pay in the country," he told the News-Leader. He pointed to transportation funding as a source of financial relief for rural districts.

"Hopefully what that will do is allow those rural districts who are having to divert resources and put in their transportation lines," Hough said. "They won't have to do that anymore, would be my hope."

The Springfield senator also pushed to ensure that Missouri's statewide virtual education program continues to be developed by a "public K-12 institution." Proposed language on Wednesday would have scratched that language, with the intention of allowing "a broader list of vendors to be able to compete" for the development contract, Hegeman said.

"This is something that I fought for and compromised with our colleagues last year with the intention it would remain the same," Hough said. "So I would appreciate them continuing to uphold that agreement and keep the language in that line."

Lawmakers opted to keep the program's development in the hands of public schools.

Democrats from both the House and Senate also spoke in favor of keeping the $38,000 minimum. The head Democrat on the House budget committee, Rep. Peter Merideth of St. Louis, expressed concern about teachers who make between $34,000 and $38,000 and wouldn't see any raise as a result of the proposal. He also said the $21 million allocated was based on a $38,000 minimum, and lowering that minimum could result in money being left on the table.

Rep. Betsy Fogle, a Springfield Democrat who sits on the budget committee, told the News-Leader "there's probably no perfect way of increasing teacher pay in this state, but this was a great first step." But she'd still like to see further increases to keep Missouri competitive with its neighbors.

"Even raising that base rate to $38,000, we're still not competitive with surrounding states," Fogle said. "And I want to make sure we're the employer of choice and not always coming in second."

The state budget, which kicks in on the start of the 2023 fiscal year on July 1, also includes $214 million in school transportation funding and millions for the Career Ladder program, which allows experienced teachers to earn raises if they choose to participate in additional activities in school settings.

It's the first time in decades that the state has fully funded its share of the transportation funding statewide — but Sen. Dan Hegeman, the budget chair from Cosby, warned that it could only be a one-time event, citing a significant state surplus and a flood of federal dollars.

After lawmakers finish the compromise budget, it will go back to each of the chambers for a final vote before heading to the governor's desk. The constitutional deadline for the legislature's approval of the budget is Friday.

