Oak Ridge, TN

FOL Spring Book Sale to be held Mother’s Day Weekend

By Pat Hope
The Oak Ridger
 3 days ago
The Friends of the Oak Ridge Public Library (FOL) will hold its Spring 2022 Book Sale on Mother’s Day weekend in the Library Auditorium.

Offering print and nonprint titles covering a broad range of subjects, as well as other items of interest, regular price for most of the titles will continue to be 50 cents or $1 each. The Special Price table will be filled with a variety of titles as well.

The Book Sale will begin with the Members Only Sale from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 5. Memberships will be available at the door, $5 for individuals, $10 for families.

"Please note that, for the comfort and safety of you, our members, we do not allow the use of electronic scanning devices during the Members Sale," a news release from FOL stated. These devices can be used during the remaining days of the sale. On Friday, May 6, the sale will open at 10:30 a.m. and close at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7, is the Half-Price Sale from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Sunday, May 8, FOL will have a Buy-A-Bag-of-Books Sale with each bag, provided by FOL, still priced at $3. Setup will begin on Monday afternoon, May 2, resume on Tuesday afternoon, May 3, and end on Thursday afternoon, May 5. Takedown will be Monday, May 9, and Tuesday, May 10.

If you would like to help with the sale and have not yet been contacted by the Book Sale Chair, Nancy Hardin, contact her at (865) 680-6035 or nehardin@hotmail.com.

"We can use help setting up the sale as well as during the sale itself and after the sale as we dispose of unsold items. We also need people who can help move boxes of books to and from our storage unit," the news release stated.

The Friends of the Library (FOL) is a non-profit organization that holds used book sales to raise funds for the Library as well as to recycle publications. Funds are used to support the Library’s programs such as the summer reading programs for children and adults and the Wonderful Wise Wednesdays, sponsor the FOL Book Discussion Group, purchase supplies, publications, and equipment, facilitate interlibrary loan services, and provide other help requested by the Library. Membership forms are available in the library lobby or at the sale.

"Donations of books, DVDs, CDs, jigsaw puzzles and other publications are always welcomed for we use them to fill the Book Nook housed in the Main Library as well as the shelves at the Book Sale," the news release stated. Donations can be left in the donation area in the Library Lobby near the Main Desk. Contact Nancy Hardin, Book Sale Chair, (865) 482-4560, nehardin@hotmail.com, for additional information or, for additional information visit the group on Facebook, www.facebook.com/foloakridge.

