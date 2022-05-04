ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

May The 4th extra special at Pittsburgh fire station's Pepsi machine

By Scott Tady, Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ecgf_0fSpyu1900

PITTSBURGH − The May the Fourth celebration cherished by "Star Wars" fans took on extra relevance Wednesday at a fire station not too far, far away.

Pittsburgh Bureau Fire Station 27 on Mount Washington, specifically, is where "Star Wars" fans commonly visit a Pepsi vending machine adorned with two images from 1999's "Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace."

The machine, viewed as a 23-year-old relic from the sci-fi blockbuster film, is a favorite photo op.

Earlier this week, Pepsi gave back to the fire station's brave men and women who have stocked and kept running the Pepsi vending machine, enabling "Star Wars" fans to return year after year. Crowds particularly turn up on May the 4th, a day heralded by many as "Star Wars Day," in a playful nod to the franchise's similar-sounding catchphrase "May The Force Be With You."

On May 3, Pepsi representatives stepped in to replenish the vending machine, providing Pittsburgh Bureau Fire Station 27 with a year’s worth of Pepsi beverages to stock the vending machine with its products including Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar, Mountain Dew, along with donating $10,000 to the fire station.

"For diehard sci-fi fans, May the Fourth is about unapologetic celebration – just like Pepsi," Nancy Rooney, CMO of PepsiCo Beverages North America North Division, said. "We were so inspired by the people that have kept this piece of history running for over two decades, from the incredible local heroes at the Fire Station 27 to the visitors that have made it a must-see landmark. We’re thrilled to be able to show our appreciation and do our part to keep the tradition going."

See the fire station and machine at 96 Virginia Ave, Pittsburgh, Pa 15211.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
CBS News

Fern Hollow Bridge featured as answer in Daily Double on Jeopardy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As the future of the Fern Hollow Bridge is being discussed here in Pittsburgh, the bridge was also recently featured as an answer to the Daily Double on Jeopardy. The Post-Gazette's Sharon Eberson points on that on Thursday evening, longtime champion Mattea Roach didn't get the Daily...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FitnessVolt.com

2022 Pittsburgh Pro Results and Scorecards

This year’s season of bodybuilding is underway, and competitors are taking to the stage at the 2022 Pittsburgh Pro in hopes to earn their invitation to Mr. Olympia 2022. The event took place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on May 6-7, 2022, with six divisions featured at the show, Classic Physique, Men’s Physique, Figure, Bikini, Women’s Physique, and Wellness. The results of the event were highlighted by Alexander Westermeier and Natalia Abraham Coelho winning in their respective divisions.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Western Pa. experts weigh in on how to make and where to buy charcuterie

Move over, chips and dip: the charcuterie craze continues to dominate cocktail parties, picnics and gatherings. Charcuterie (pronounced shar-koo-tur-ree) is a French term that goes way back — think 15th century — for using prepared and cooked meat products. Typically arranged on wooden boards, charcuterie combines food and...
ASPINWALL, PA
Beaver County Times

Scott Tady: Hopewell, Beaver, Pittsburgh shows to see (and Johnstown, too)

As promised last week, here's the entertainment lineup for the new Amphitheater at Hopewell Township Community Park. A Tuesday night concert series offers the Beaver County Symphonic Wind Ensemble, June 21; Pittsburgh Banjo Club, June 28; lauded blues band Billy the Kid and the Regulators, July 5; Hopewell Community Big Band, July 12; Doo-wop Doctors, July 19 and Burke’s Bavarian Brass Band, July 26. Showtimes at 7 p.m.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Beaver County Times

Beaver County Times

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
238K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Beaver, PA from Beaver County Times.

 http://timesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy