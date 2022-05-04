Zoning chair ousts selectman in Marshfield's town election

MARSHFIELD – The town has a new select board member after Lynne Fidler beat incumbent Chris Rohland in a three-way race in Saturday's municipal election.

Fidler won 46% of the vote with 962 ballots cast in her favor over Rohland's 851, or 41%. Joe Pecevich came in last with 281 votes.

Rohland was running for a second term on the board. Pecevich was running for a second time after losing to Jim Kilcoyne in last year's select board election.

Fidler was the chairwoman of the Marshfield Zoning Board of Appeals. She said she is fiscally conservative and wants to make sure all the town's projects stay on budget.

"I'm taking it all in, doing a lot of homework to get to the details on things as they come," she said.

Fidler said her 85-year-old mother attended her first select board meeting on Monday to cheer her on.

"I want to take a look at the budget," she said. "It will take a little time for me to figure out the details and how that all works. It's going to have a lot of my attention."

In the other races, school committee incumbents Lara Brait, with 1,567 votes, and Rich Greer, with 1,269 votes, retained their seats after a challenge by Eric Kelley, who got 682 votes. Kelley also ran in last year's school committee election.

On the Marshfield Board of Public Works, incumbent Bob Shaughnessy retained his seat with 1,171 votes after a challenge by Eric Murphy, who got 772 votes.

Reach reporter Wheeler Cowperthwaite at wcowperthwaite@patriotledger.com.