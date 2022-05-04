ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, MA

Zoning chair ousts selectman in Marshfield's town election

By Wheeler Cowperthwaite, The Patriot Ledger
 3 days ago
MARSHFIELD – The town has a new select board member after Lynne Fidler beat incumbent Chris Rohland in a three-way race in Saturday's municipal election.

Fidler won 46% of the vote with 962 ballots cast in her favor over Rohland's 851, or 41%. Joe Pecevich came in last with 281 votes.

Rohland was running for a second term on the board. Pecevich was running for a second time after losing to Jim Kilcoyne in last year's select board election.

Fidler was the chairwoman of the Marshfield Zoning Board of Appeals. She said she is fiscally conservative and wants to make sure all the town's projects stay on budget.

"I'm taking it all in, doing a lot of homework to get to the details on things as they come," she said.

Fidler said her 85-year-old mother attended her first select board meeting on Monday to cheer her on.

"I want to take a look at the budget," she said. "It will take a little time for me to figure out the details and how that all works. It's going to have a lot of my attention."

In the other races, school committee incumbents Lara Brait, with 1,567 votes, and Rich Greer, with 1,269 votes, retained their seats after a challenge by Eric Kelley, who got 682 votes. Kelley also ran in last year's school committee election.

Marshfield's town meeting results:How Marshfield plans to send more students to South Shore Tech

On the Marshfield Board of Public Works, incumbent Bob Shaughnessy retained his seat with 1,171 votes after a challenge by Eric Murphy, who got 772 votes.

Reach reporter Wheeler Cowperthwaite at wcowperthwaite@patriotledger.com.

Related
Patriot Ledger

Braintree mayor creates town beautification committee

BRAINTREE – Mayor Charles Kokoros has created a community appearance and beautification committee and appointed its first three members. The mayor said the goal of the committee is to enhance the quality of the visual environment, particularly in the gateways to the town, along main streets and in neighborhoods. He said he wants to create a distinctive and appealing image that demonstrates community pride.
BRAINTREE, MA
Patriot Ledger

$73 million budget, new positions approved at swift Rockland town meeting

ROCKLAND – In under two hours, Rockland residents sailed through town meeting and passed all articles with the exception of one citizen's petition. Residents on Monday approved 47 warrant articles, including a $73 million budget that will add a new police lieutenant, two firefighters, a full-time town planner, a part-time human resources person, a stormwater and drainage employee and a part-time veterans affairs employee, Town Administrator Doug Lapp said.
ROCKLAND, MA
1420 WBSM

Massachusetts Taxpayers Will Get Tax Relief After All

Bronx cheers all the way around for the Massachusetts House delegation from the SouthCoast. Only Rep. Alan Silvia (D-Fall River) supported amendments to the House budget proposal that would have given tax breaks to renters and seniors and suspended the Commonwealth's 24 cents per gallon gas tax until the current economic crisis is over.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Patriot Ledger

Weymouth Town Council approves $6 million in road, sidewalk improvements

WEYMOUTH – The town will spend $6 million to repair and repave sidewalks and roads as part of an ongoing effort to address long-neglected infrastructure.  The town council this week unanimously approved $6 million for Mayor Robert Hedlund’s Pave the Wey road program, which will be combined with state money to tackle various projects.  Kenan Connell, director of...
WEYMOUTH, MA
Patriot Ledger

COVID hits Abington prom; rates up for 6th week on the South Shore

ABINGTON – COVID-19 cases remained on the upswing, rising for the sixth straight week on the state and local level, reports released Thursday by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health show. In 23 communities on the South Shore, the number of cases over the two weeks ending April 30 rates rose 20.5% to 2,049 cases. That is higher than the statewide increase of 14.5% in the same period. Case counts rose in 20 out of the 23 South Shore communities. ...
ABINGTON, MA
Patriot Ledger

Milton awards contract for fire headquarters renovation, expansion to Hanover firm

MILTON – Work to renovate and expand the town's fire headquarters will begin next month, the chairman of the town's fire station building committee said. The select board voted unanimously Tuesday night to award the contract for the project to G & R Construction, of Hanover. Brian Walsh, the chairman of the fire station building committee, said the company was the low bidder on the project and has expertise in this type of construction.
MILTON, MA
