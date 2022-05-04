Intermountain President speaks on death of Orrin Hatch

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The announcement of the death of Utah’s longest serving Senator , Orrin G. Hatch shook the Beehive State on the evening of April 23.

Since his passing, many legislative leaders have spoken out honoring Hatch and sending their condolences to his family.

At this time, a public lying-in-state viewing for Hatch is scheduled for May 4 , while a public funeral service will be held on May 6 .

Recently, Marc Harrison, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Intermountain Healthcare, weighed in on the life of Orrin G. Hatch, saying:

“This week, our community and our country will celebrate the life of a good friend of Utah, and one of the nation’s most respected statesmen.

Orrin Hatch was far more than Utah’s longest-serving senator. Longevity of public service is simply a testament to how beloved he was by the people in our state – and a credit to how much he accomplished for those he served.

I want to focus on just one of his many accomplishments: As a pediatric intensivist and someone who is passionate about children’s health, I am grateful that he helped create the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

This is an important program that provides more families greater access to low-cost coverage for their children. He helped create this program by rising above ideological division and working with colleagues across the political spectrum. This program and his collaborative approach to governing are an important part of his legacy.

To his family and many friends, you have my deepest condolences.”

