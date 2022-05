This list is based on prior customer reviews. Have you ever tried eating fried chicken steak? If not, that’s the perfect time to do it. Because now, you know about the best place to have it. Fried chicken steak is something that not everyone knows how to cook it. Right? But this restaurant’s chefs are experts, and their fried chicken steak is a gem.

WICHITA, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO