ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

These 150 Michigan schools will get a combined $10 million to improve safety

The Ann Arbor News
The Ann Arbor News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Michigan is giving out a combined $10 million to 150 schools through its Competitive School Safety Grant Program, the governor’s office announced this week. The state funding can be used to purchase equipment and/or technology to improve the safety of school buildings, students and staff, the press release...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Oakland Press

Michigan seeing large increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations

Michigan has averaged 2,297 new confirmed COVID-19 cases per day over the past week, a 32% increase from 1,739 daily case average reported the previous 7 days. Michigan public health officials reported Wednesday 16,084 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 52 additional confirmed virus deaths over the past seven days. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
Local
Michigan Government
WWMT

May 3 election: What passed, failed in West Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — West Michigan residents joined the rest of the state in voting in local elections on May 3, 2022. Results: Election results can be found at WWMT.com. News Channel 3 compiled a list of what was on the ballot Tuesday for several West Michigan counties. Take a look at the highlights below:
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Is Michigan’s Biggest Peninsula Hiding Our Biggest Island?

Michigan is known for its upper and lower peninsulas. For many people there is a running joke about the U.P. being a part of Canada or Wisconsin, but what many people don’t know about upstate Michigan is that the tip of the Peninsula is actually an island. While both Peninsulas are home to thousands of islands, this northernmost point of Michigan might be home to the biggest hidden island of them all.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
CBS Detroit

Michigan Teacher ‘Catfished’ By Students In Van Buren County

A West Michigan teacher who sent naked photos to students is now cleared of any wrong doing. Investigators say the students pretended to be a 35-year-old woman on a dating app and sent the Gobles Schools teacher online photos of a random woman. The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating this as potential blackmail. Detectives say they’re unsure if this case has risen to that level. “I would hate to be in these guys shoes, but I don’t think I’d put myself there either,” said Eric Philley, a Gobles Public Schools parent. In response to the unsolicited photos he received, investigators say the teacher sent his own lewd photos, not knowing his own students were on the receiving end. “It’s affecting this guy’s life in a big way,” said Philley. Eric Philley is a father of three Gobles School students, and he received a notification from the district, saying the staff member was placed on leave while the district and detectives continue to investigate. Now that the teacher’s been clear of criminal activity, the investigations continue into his students. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Time to get rid of Michigan’s deposit law

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It’s time to get rid of Michigan's deposit law. The law amounts to an unfair tax on the poor, for starters. I personally know several people in higher income brackets who simply toss cans and bottles in the garbage even though they could cash them in at the grocery store. To them, it's not worth the bother. Or the mess.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Safety#School Security#Governor Of Michigan#The Michigan State Police
95.3 MNC

Black bear sighted in Cass Co. Michigan

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has received several reports of a black bear in Cass County. Some residents in a rural neighborhood told WSBT that they are used to wildlife, but a black bear is a different story. It’s not believed that livestock in the area are under any...
CASS COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan Redistricting Commission releases detailed maps of redrawn state, congressional districts

The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission (MICRC) announced this week the release of new district maps for Michigan’s new congressional and state legislative districts. MICRC Executive Director Edward Woods III was joined Thursday, May 5, by Commissioners M.C. Rothhorn, Dustin Witjes and Rebecca Szetela for a press conference to...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy