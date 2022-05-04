ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

District 3 GOP Congressional Candidates Oppose Abortion in All Circumstances

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VdTh5_0fSpvx8B00

(Des Moines, IA) — All three Republicans competing for the chance to run against Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne in the fall oppose abortion under any circumstance — but all three say it should be the states that regulate abortion, not the US Congress. Candidate Nicole Hasso, an insurance executive from Johnston, accuses Planned Parenthood of putting abortion clinics in black communities to “control the population” and says, “where’s the outrage in that?” Candidate and current Bondurant state senator Zach Nunn says if the US Supreme Court overturns Roe-V-Wade, Democrats will try to pass a federal law on abortion rights. Candidate Gary Leffler, a construction consultant from West Des Moines, says it’s absolutely critical that states decide abortion policy. The candidates made their comments during a debate hosted by WHO/TV.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Republican Candidates speak about the opioid problem in America

(Atlantic) The Cass County Republicans held another Know Your Candidates Forum Monday evening. Jim Carlin (State Senator and Candidate for U.S. Senate); Gary Leffler (Candidate for U.S. House District 3); a representative for U.S. Senator Charles Grassley; and a representative for Nicole Hasso (Candidate for U.S. House District 3) were all in attendance.
ATLANTIC, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Des Moines, IA
Government
Des Moines, IA
Elections
City
Johnston, IA
Local
Iowa Elections
Local
Iowa Government
City
West Des Moines, IA
Johnston, IA
Government
City
Des Moines, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Us Congress#Abortion Law#Democrats#Gop#Republicans#Democratic#The Us Congress#Planned Parenthood#The Us Supreme Court
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Western Iowa Today

Congresswoman Axne visits Griswold

(Griswold) Iowa #3 District Congresswoman Cindy Axne visited Griswold on Wednesday to meet with City officials regarding the Noble Initiative Daycare project and Griswold Firefighters regarding the need for a new fire station. Congresswoman Axne met with City Officials regarding the Noble Initiative Child Care project and the Griswold Fire...
GRISWOLD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
13K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy