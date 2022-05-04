District 3 GOP Congressional Candidates Oppose Abortion in All Circumstances

(Des Moines, IA) — All three Republicans competing for the chance to run against Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne in the fall oppose abortion under any circumstance — but all three say it should be the states that regulate abortion, not the US Congress. Candidate Nicole Hasso, an insurance executive from Johnston, accuses Planned Parenthood of putting abortion clinics in black communities to “control the population” and says, “where’s the outrage in that?” Candidate and current Bondurant state senator Zach Nunn says if the US Supreme Court overturns Roe-V-Wade, Democrats will try to pass a federal law on abortion rights. Candidate Gary Leffler, a construction consultant from West Des Moines, says it’s absolutely critical that states decide abortion policy. The candidates made their comments during a debate hosted by WHO/TV.