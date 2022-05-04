ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

EyePoint, Expands Pact With Betta Pharma For EYP-1901 In China, Posts Deeper Q1 Loss

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc EYPT executed a license agreement with Betta Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd to develop and commercialize EYP-1901 in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. This agreement expands the collaboration between EyePoint and Equinox...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

One World Lithium Announces Termination of its Interest in the Salar Del Diablo Property Located in Mexico

VANCOUVER, BC – TheNewswire - May 02, 2022 - One World Lithium Inc. (OTC:OWRDF) (CSE:OWLI) (CNSX:OWLI.CN) (the "Company" or "OWL"), announces that due to the recent poor drilling results on its Salar del Diablo Property (the "Property") located in the State of Baja California, Mexico (For additional details see Company's press Release dated January 4, 2022) the Company has terminated its Letter of Intent with Energy Metals Discover Group ("EMDG"). Under the Termination Agreements with EMDG the Company has conveyed all of its right, title and earned interest in the Property. All the Parties agreed to release each other from any and all claims that they may have against each other to date and the Company would have no further rights title and earned interest in the Property.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan#Eyp 1901#Equinox Sciences#Llc#Eps
Benzinga

Bans Approaching For Wheat And Oil Exports?

India is mulling the idea of restricting the export of its locally grown wheat. Such a move would likely upset the global supply chain of wheat, adding to the list of events that have impacted the market for this cash crop in 2022. While India hasn't traditionally been a major exporter of wheat, the supply concerns that developed from Russia's invasion of Ukraine has meant importers have been looking elsewhere, including India.
AGRICULTURE
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
Benzinga

2 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Russian Rocket Body Shatters Into 16 Pieces In Space

A Russian space agency object shattered into 16 pieces in space last month adding to the issue of already piling up debris, U.S. Airforce unit The 18th Space Defense Squadron (18 SDS) said earlier this week. What Happened: The debris from the shattered object identified as SL-12 R/B (#32398, 2007-065F)...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
41K+
Followers
130K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy