New Law Addresses Costs of Accessing Open Records in Iowa Governments

(Des Moines, IA) — A state law that goes into effect July First sets new parameters for what government agencies and officials may charge for access to public records. Senator Waylon Brown of Osage says the bill sets a reasonable standard of what the custodians of public records are to charge for copies. Brown says the new law will require the records custodian to “make every reasonable effort to provide a record at no cost, other than copying, if the record takes less than 30 minutes to produce.” It will allow someone to contest “the reasonableness of…expenses,” and place limits on costs for legal services. It also provides an important check against some corporations that go on data mining expeditions through public records.