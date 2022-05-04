ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Great Ajax Earnings Preview

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Great Ajax AJX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-05-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Great Ajax will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35. Great Ajax bulls will hope to hear the...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Infrastructure and Energy's Earnings Outlook

Infrastructure and Energy IEA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Infrastructure and Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.12. Infrastructure and Energy bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Vapotherm

Within the last quarter, Vapotherm VAPO has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $7.5 versus the current price of Vapotherm at $3.645, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Vapotherm...
STOCKS
Benzinga

2 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quarterly Earnings#Great Ajax Earnings#Eps#Great Ajax
Benzinga

Wells Fargo And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Gold futures traded slightly higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For May 5, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects ConocoPhillips COP to report quarterly earnings at $3.00 per share on revenue of $16.50 billion before the opening bell. ConocoPhillips shares rose 0.3% to $104.14 in after-hours trading. eBay Inc. EBAY reported upbeat results for its...
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
STOCKS
Benzinga

4 Analysts Have This to Say About Definitive Healthcare

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Definitive Healthcare DH within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Definitive Healthcare has an average price target of $28.75 with a high of $37.00 and a low of $24.00.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Target

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Target. Looking at options history for Target TGT we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 61% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.
ANIMALS
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Yellow YELL shares rose 5.7% to $4.48 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $230.6 million. Fluence Energy FLNC stock rose 5.59% to $10.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $594.0 million. Renovare Environmental RENO stock moved upwards by 4.93% to $0.32. The company's...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Here's How EDIBLE GARDEN AG INCORPORATED Has Performed Since Its IPO

EDIBLE GARDEN AG INCORPORATED EDBL opened up its shares for public trading for the first time since it filed for IPO in November 2021. The company agreed to initially offer 2.93 million shares to the public at a $5.00 per share. On its first day of trading, the stock decreased 3.67% from its opening price of $3.0 to its closing price of $2.89.
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

Here's Why AvidXchange Shares Are Trading Higher On A Down Market Day

EPS loss of $(0.13) beat the consensus loss of $(0.17). Total transactions processed were 16.9 million, up 15.6% Y/Y. Total payment volume was $15.2 billion, up 40.5% Y/Y. Transaction yield was $4.23, up 11.6% Y/Y. Outlook: AvidXchange raised the FY22 revenue guidance from $296.5 million -$301.5 million to $303 million...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Insight Enterprises Q1 Earnings

Insight Enterprises NSIT reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 09:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Insight Enterprises beat estimated earnings by 13.84%, reporting an EPS of $1.81 versus an estimate of $1.59. Revenue was up $458.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Jounce Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Insights

Jounce Therapeutics JNCE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Jounce Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 26.32%, reporting an EPS of $-0.72 versus an estimate of $-0.57. Revenue was down $1.54 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Bengal Catalyst Fund, LP Holdings in Grown Rogue International Inc.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Bengal Catalyst Fund, LP (the "Acquiror") acquired 200,000 common shares ("Shares") of Grown Rogue International Inc. ("Grown Rogue") through the Canadian Stock Exchange ("CSE"), representing 0.12% of the issued and outstanding Shares (the "Trigger Purchase") on April 8, 2022. The acquiror subsequently acquired an additional 2,263,000 Shares through the CSE between the period of April 11, 2022 to April 27, 2022, representing 1.33% of the issued and outstanding Shares (the "Subsequent Purchases" and together with the Trigger Purchase, the "Acquired Shares"). Currently the Acquiror owns 19,383,000 Shares. Acquiror's shareholding percentage increased by 1.45% as a result of obtaining the Acquired Shares. The 200,000 Shares acquired in the Trigger Purchase were purchased at a price of $0.075 per Share, for total consideration of $15,000.00 and the 2,263,000 Shares acquired in the Subsequent Purchases were purchased at a prices between $0.075 to $0.080 per Share for total consideration of $173,216.70.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Benzinga

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With BIDU

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Baidu. Looking at options history for Baidu BIDU we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whales Are Alive: Mean Transaction Volume At 7-Month High

The world's first cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD is seeing its whales — cryptospeak for large holders — come to life, with mean transaction volume on its blockchain reaching a seven-month high. What Happened: The seven-day moving average of Bitcoin's mean transaction volume just reached a seven-month high of 25.66...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About RH?

RH's (NYSE:RH) short percent of float has risen 13.75% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.98 million shares sold short, which is 16.21% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Here's Why Dogecoin Is Spiking Higher

If Doge breaks the descending trendline, it will also regain support at the eight-day exponential moving average. Dogecoin may continue to reject the descending trendline, which has happened on the past two occasions. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was spiking up over 3% higher at one point on Saturday, showing strength in comparison...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
41K+
Followers
130K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy