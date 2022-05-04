Production Crew Needed For New TV Series Based On Field Of Dreams Movie
(Des Moines, IA) — NBC Universal needs to hire a production crew for a new television series based on the “Field of Dreams” movie. The prequel will be streamed on the Peacock network. Iowa Office of Media Production spokesperson Liz Gilman says the series will be the back story of what happened before Ray Kinsella decided to plow up his cornfield and put a baseball diamond there. A set will be built in central Iowa. Gilman says workers will be needed for construction, transportation, plus makeup artists, and camera operators.
Comments / 0