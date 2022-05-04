ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Nordstrom of SouthPark Mall employee accused of diverting online orders to her home

By Mike Andrews
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An employee at Nordstrom of SouthPark Mall is accused of diverting over $10,000 worth of online orders to her home for her own use, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers received the report of the alleged larceny on April 19.

$42K worth of crystal meth seized from Mooresville home, couple arrested, deputies say

Officers said an employee, identified as Keisha Richardson, was found to have diverted online orders to her home without purchasing them.

The items were worth over $10,000 in total, according got the police report.

Richardson was charged with felony larceny by employee.

Comments / 18

Butterfly72
3d ago

Just ruined yourself with this nonsense. Honesty is everything! I hope she gets the help she needs to somehow turn it around.

