It’s time to dust off your biggest, whackiest hat — the Kentucky Derby has returned, and a number of businesses are holding parties for the most exciting two minutes in sports. If horse races (or using horse races as an excuse to party) aren’t your thing, there are plenty of other events happening around the city as well. The Milwaukee County Zoo is celebrating its aquatic inhabitants with Zootastic — a fundraiser for the Zoological Society of Milwaukee. The Haggerty Museum of Art is filling the sidewalks with chalk art, and the Fifth Annual Cinco de Mayo Family Festival will take place at the UMOS offices.

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO