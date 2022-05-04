ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CEI selected as finalist for $1 million community college award

By By JAKOB THORINGTON
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

The College of Eastern Idaho has been selected as one of 10 finalists for a $1 million grant to support brand building and marketing for community colleges.

The grant is the Million Dollar Community College Challenge from the Lumina Foundation. The foundation is an Indianapolis-based private foundation that seeks to increase post-secondary education opportunities, according to its website.

“We have been so excited by the response to this grant competition and even more excited to shine the light on the work of community colleges all across America,” said Shauna Davis, strategy director for community college participation at Lumina Foundation, in a YouTube video announcing the finalists.

Todd Wightman, CEI Communications and Marketing director, said college officials are excited for the chance to win the challenge and are welcomely surprised CEI earned a finalist spot.

While CEI officials are hoping for the grand prize, the nine colleges not selected for the $1 million award will receive a $100,000 runner-up award and technical assistance to develop actionable brand building and marketing strategies and Wightman said that money will go a long way for CEI.

“It was a pretty good surprise for the college,” Wightman said. “At a small college, funding is limited … $100,000 at least is a big chunk of change. That’s going to help us work some strategies for how to get the good word out for what the college can do as a comprehensive community college.”

Each finalist will submit a video to the foundation explaining their college’s promise to adult students after moving on to round two of the challenge. Wightman said CEI intends to continue reaching out to older adult students than the typical university crowd and offer flexible education opportunities for students who have to work, are parents or find themselves in a difficult financial situation.

Wightman said that flexibility revolves around the college’s online courses and a CEI student can earn an associate degree entirely online.

“There’s a lot of different avenues where we can reach out to adults in different ways to have them move forward and improve their lives,” Wightman said.

The winner of the challenge will be announced in August and each college’s video submission will be available to view on the Lumina Foundation’s website in June. According to the foundation, CEI beat out hundreds of other community colleges to advance to the second round of the challenge.

The other nine finalists are:

• Madera Community College in Madera, Calif.

• Community College of Rhode Island in Warwick, R.I.

• Houston Community College in Houston, Texas

• Great Falls College Montana State University in Great Falls, Mont.

• County College of Morris in Randolph, N.J.

• Long Beach City College in Long Beach, Calif.

• Northwest-Shoals Community College in Muscle Shoals, Ala.

• Minnesota State College Southeast in Winona, Minn.

• Madison Area Technical College in Madison, Wis.

