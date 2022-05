View the original article to see embedded media. Hours before opening night of the 2022 WNBA season, Sky forward Candace Parker hinted that this season could her last. In an interview with NBA TV’s Kristen Ledlow on the WNBA Weekly show, the six-time All-Star said she is entering the season under the assumption that 2022 would be her final year, but that there are plenty of factors remaining.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO