Philadelphia, PA

SB Nation Reacts: Voters overwhelmingly favor Heat in Sixers’ second-round matchup

By JacksonJFrank
libertyballers.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged in Philadelphia 76ers fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join...

www.libertyballers.com

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Jimmy Butler’s comment after Heat’s Game 2 win will make Joel Embiid more eager to return

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler wants to play against Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid, who is still out due to a facial injury. Butler said this so himself after the Heat pulverized the Sixers on Wednesday, 119-103 to take a 2-0 lead in their second round series in the NBA Playoffs. The All-Star forward added, per the report of ESPN, that he’s now preparing for Embiid’s possible return in Game 3.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Look: Kendrick Perkins Reveals What Kevin Durant Texted Him

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant wasn't happy with former teammate Kendrick Perkins during the first round of the NBA playoffs. Perkins went on First Take after the Celtics stole Game 1 against the Nets (before they swept them) and said that Durant got "punked" by them. Durant didn't appreciate that at all.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

James Harden Promises The Philadelphia 76ers Will Beat The Miami Heat In The Next Two Games: "We'll Go Home And Take Care Of Business And Be Back For Game 5."

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently down 0-2 to the Miami Heat in their second-round series. They absolutely need to win their next two games at home to give themselves a good chance of winning the series. Despite their position right now, guard James Harden is confident in the team's chances....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Doc Rivers Shares Troubling Update On Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers suffered a 119-103 loss to the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, falling behind 2-0 in the second-round series. Joel Embiid has missed both games after sustaining a concussion and broken orbital bone in their Game 6 win over the Toronto Raptors. Based on Doc Rivers' postgame update, the star center might not return in time to save Philadelphia's season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sam Britt

The Philly Four: Harden's second half struggles sink Sixers

Tourism in Philadelphia is on the way back up after being crushed by the pandemic. Early predictions estimated that it would take until 2026 for Philadelphia to see its tourism numbers return to 2019 levels. However, new estimates have pushed that date up to 2024 or even 2023. In 2021, visitors spent $5.3 billion in the city, a 26% increase from 2020.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles sign Jordan Davis, 2 other players ahead of rookie minicamp

Before the Eagles begin their rookie minicamp Friday, the team were able to sign three players Thursday, including their first-round draft pick. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Eagles signed Jordan Davis, the defensive tackle the team traded up to take with the 13th overall in last Thursday’s NFL Draft. Schefter said that Davis received a four-year contract for $17 million, including a $9.55 million signing bonus, with all of the money being guaranteed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Paul Pierce Not Buying The Ben Simmons News

The Ben Simmons saga recently took an unexpected turn. On Wednesday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that the All-Star point guard will undergo back surgery to alleviate pain on a herniated disc. Simmons didn't suit up for a single game this past season. The issues with his back arose around the...
BROOKLYN, NY
theScore

Tyler Herro is central to Heat-Sixers, and Miami's title hopes

Tyler Herro received his Sixth Man of the Year award Wednesday night ahead of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinal between his Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers. Shortly after that, about seven minutes into the first quarter, he came off the bench and showcased all of the skill and bravado that have made him the NBA's most valuable reserve.
MIAMI, FL
6abc

NFL draft 2022: Ranking the best in-draft trades and why the Eagles should not have traded up to ...

Trading down in the NFL draft remains one of the most obvious and fruitful edges in the game. Teams routinely seem to rely on the outdated Jimmy Johnson chart to make these trades instead of charts that are actually based on how players perform out of each draft slot in the NFL. While we can quibble about the perfect composition of a draft value chart, virtually every empirically-based draft chart reliant on actual player performance -- including our own -- comes to the same conclusion: teams overpay to move up early in the draft.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Joel Embiid’s girlfriend: Anne de Paula

They say that chicks dig scars, but sometimes, they really just want an NBA player in life. Conversely, plenty of NBA superstars like Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid had once desired to be in a relationship with a Brazilian model. I say “had” because Embiid is now actually the significant other to one, and that bombshell is none other than Anne de Paula. In this piece, we will get to know about Mrs. Process, how did she meet Embiid, what made her busy before she caught the eye of the Cameroonian, and more. Take a deep breath and maybe watch some Joel Embiid highlights to get you going, then come back to continue reading this dedicated piece about the woman who captured the heart of The Process. Ladies and gentlemen, here’s Joel Embiid’s girlfriend: Anne de Paula.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

