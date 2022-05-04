ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law enforcement team up for Special Olympics in 40th annual torch run

By Kylee Bond
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Officers from agencies across the area teamed up for the 40th Annual Law Enforcement Torch Run on Wednesday morning.

The event is held to raise funds and awareness for the Louisiana Special Olympics.

Officers from Jefferson and Orleans Parish sheriff’s offices, Kenner PD, the FBI, Secret Service, and other agencies met at Lafreniere Park early in the morning to participate in the three-mile run.

“Everything needs money– and for these athletes to participate in extracurricular activities, it takes money,” said Kenner Police Chief Michael Glaser. “Law enforcement has a long time relationship with Special Olympics. These torch runs started up in the Midwest many many years ago and they continue to this day.

“It makes you proud,” Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser added. “I’ve always been proud of our law enforcement, but to see them get up early on their time off and come out here to support these incredible athletes.”

For more information about the Louisiana Special Olympics, click here.

