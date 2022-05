TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local Kansas National Guardsman has new wheels and a way to get his special needs son to therapy each week thanks to a nonprofit organization. The Kansas National Guard says on Facebook that Sgt. Heriberto Cruz Meija’s car broke down this winter during a snowstorm, which sent his car into a ditch and left him with repairs he could not afford.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 7 HOURS AGO