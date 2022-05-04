Cheslie Kryst's mother talks daughter's death, grief on 'Red Table Talk': 'Never thought I would be here'

The mother said that she began having concerns when her young daughter didn’t want to interact with others from an early age. Signs that her daughter had Autism Spectrum Disorder emerged when she was just 6 months old, the mother said. The mother took her daughter to a pediatrician at 18 months and the doctor said the little girl presents with autism. The mom said that she had to learn to think quickly and develop strategies to make life easier for her young daughter.

KIDS ・ 19 DAYS AGO