Cheslie Kryst's mother talks daughter's death, grief on 'Red Table Talk': 'Never thought I would be here'

Cheslie Kryst's mom said her daughter was 'blindsided' by online criticism after winning Miss USA
Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst died by suicide in January. She previously spoke about receiving online hate for her age and muscular body.
AOL Corp
Cheslie Kryst’s mom on daughter’s high-functioning depression: She ‘wore the face’
Four months after former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst died by suicide, her mother and step-father have sat down for their first interview since the tragedy. April Simpkins joined Facebook Watch's “Red Table Talk” to speak with Jada Pinkett Smith, Smith's mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and daughter Willow Smith. Throughout the conversation, Simpkins painted a picture of her daughter’s life and struggles with chronic, high-functioning depression.
Complex
Cheslie Kryst’s Mom and Stepdad Open Up About Late Daughter, Say Death Wasn’t Her First Suicide Attempt
Content warning: The following article and video contains in-depth discussions about suicide. In the latest episode of Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and Willow Smith welcome the mother and stepfather of the late Cheslie Kryst, who died by suicide in January. Cheslie, whose varied...
Dog The Bounty Hunter Gushes Over Wife Francie Frane, Believes She Was Brought To Him 'Supernaturally' By Late Wife Beth
Dog the Bounty Hunter is head over heels for wife Francie Frane, who he believes was brought to him 'supernaturally' by late wife Beth.
VIDEO: Larry Strickland, Naomi Judd’s Husband, Pays Heartfelt Tribute After Her Death
In the wake of her death, Larry Strickland, the husband of Naomi Judd has penned an emotional tribute to the late country singer. Ashley Judd, Naomi’s daughter recorded a snippet of a song that Strickland was singing. It was an intimate and private moment. Of course, the best way to honor the late country music legend is through song.
‘ER,’ ‘Judging Amy,’ actress, 48, dies after cancer battle
Veteran actress, filmmaker and producer Jossara Jinaro has passed away after a battle with cancer, according to multiple reports. Jinaro reportedly passed away on April 27, according to a post made to her Facebook page by her husband, Matt Bogado. “With great sorrow, I announce the passing of my wife,...
thesource.com
Transgender Model Shauna Brooks Reveals Relationship with Benzino, Says She is Tired of Hiding Their Relationship
Transgender model Shauna Brooks has put Benzino on blast, posting recordings online highlighting her relationship with the rapper. Brooks states that she isn’t attempting to “out” the rapper and his romantic preferences but is choosing to place her relationship in the forefront, as opposed to hiding their love privately. Benzino has resisted her wants in fear of people would “look at him crazy.”
“She began flapping hands”, Mother described how she spotted signs that her daughter was autistic at just 6 months old after doctors ruled out the possibility of autism on several occasions
The mother said that she began having concerns when her young daughter didn’t want to interact with others from an early age. Signs that her daughter had Autism Spectrum Disorder emerged when she was just 6 months old, the mother said. The mother took her daughter to a pediatrician at 18 months and the doctor said the little girl presents with autism. The mom said that she had to learn to think quickly and develop strategies to make life easier for her young daughter.
KIDS・
Naomi Judd’s Death Has Been Confirmed Suicide
A hard pill to swallow for not only the Judd family but for people all over either suffering from mental health problems whether directly or involving family and friends. Naomi Judd's death has been officially announced to have been by suicide. Ashley Judd posted on her Instagram alluding to the death of her mother and it involving mental illness.
Family welcomes baby no. 9 with a tender reveal: "It's been so rewarding to experience motherhood"
When a 29-year-old mom announced that she was pregnant for the ninth time, many people thought it was time for a little girl. However, the touching moment she and her husband organized to let their sons and the world know that this summer, they would welcome another baby boy and love him as a precious gift will stay as a treasured memory for years to come.
Hello Magazine
Hoda Kotb pens emotional tribute on Today following the death of a beloved co-host
The Today Show stars, including Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, and Craig Melvin, are reeling from the death of a beloved fellow Today host, one whose hiring onto the show made history at NBC studios. The co-hosts took a moment out of Monday morning's show to honor the legacy of Jim...
North Carolina mom welcomes 16th child: "We name everyone with a 'C' because of my husband's name and because of Christ"
When a North Carolina couple had their 16th child, they had to think really hard about how to name him due to the family tradition of all kids' names starting with the letter "C."
Katie Holmes ‘Absolutely Smitten’ With New Boyfriend Bobby Wooten III: He’s Met Her Mom ‘Multiple Times’
Katie Holmes’ name was on everyone’s lips after she was photographed kissing a new beau on Thursday, April 28. The Dawson’s Creek alum, 42, looked incredibly happy packing on the PDA with musician Bobby Wooten III, causing a commotion with fans who want to know more about this new romance! A source close to the actress EXCLUSIVELY gave HollywoodLife the 411 and said that Katie is “absolutely smitten” with the Broadway-performing bassist.
My baby bump was so huge people thought I had eight in there – now my tot’s arrived and I don’t even have stretch marks
A MUM whose pregnancy bump was so huge that people thought she had eight kids in there has now welcomed her little boy into the world. Renae W, a mum-of-five, went viral last year after sharing her pregnancy bump on TikTok. But after just a few weeks after giving birth,...
Woman slammed for ‘fat-shaming’ granddaughters after putting wedding dress up for sale in savage post
PICKING your wedding dress is the most important fashion decision you'll ever make. But once the day is over, your beloved frock is pretty much destined to spend the next few decades stuffed in the back of the wardrobe gathering dust. So naturally, most brides hang onto their dresses in...
Little People’s Tori & Zach Roloff break down as son Jackson, 4, is rushed to hospital for surgery in medical emergency
SEASON 23 of Little People Big World has plenty of drama as a preview shows a scary moment for Tori and Zach Roloff involving their eldest child. The reality star's two children, Jackson, four, and Lilah, two - were born with dwarfism. Their son has struggled particularly with the genetic...
‘Little House on the Prairie’: The Truth Behind Albert Ingalls’ Death on the Show
During the fifth season of the classic television historical biopic series Little House On the Prairie, fans met a new character, Charles and Caroline Ingalls’ adopted son, Albert. However, the fate of Albert in the television series has led to quite a bit of confusion among fans. Especially as we begin to unravel some inconsistencies regarding Albert’s fate.
What Will Smith Has Said About Divorcing Jada Pinkett Smith
"Divorce can't be an option. With Jada, I stood up in front of God and said, 'Til death do us part,'" Will Smith told MTV News in 2006.
Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham's Relationship Timeline
If you ever thought marriage wasn’t for you, you’re not alone. Oprah Winfrey feels the same. The longtime talk show host, television producer, and author (the list goes on) has never been married. Nope, never. While she has uttered iconic lines like “You get a car, you get...
BET
‘Thankful For All The Prayers:’ 'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Ms. Juicy’s Family Updates Fans On Her Condition
Shirlene “Ms. Juicy” Pearson of Little Women: Atlanta is remains hospitalized and is now in stable condition in the ICU, her family said Friday (April 29) released on her Instagram account. "At this time Ms. Juicy is stabilized in the ICU," the statement reads about her condition. "The...
USA TODAY
