2 men rescued from a burning mobile home in Summit County

Police in Ohio say a two-year-old is dead after it was found in a swimming pool. Brunswick Police say they responded last night to a report of a two-year-old found unresponsive in a swimming pool. Responders say when they arrived they began medical care. The child was transported to an area hospital and was pronounced […]
CONNEAUT, Ohio — Three men were successfully rescued from Conneaut Creek Wednesday Morning at approximately 9:48 a.m. The Conneaut Police Department and Fire Department received a distress signal about a 30 foot boat with passengers that were suffering from "potential carbon monoxide exposure". The responding officer arrived to the...
Officials said there were no injuries after a parking garage partially collapsed at an apartment complex in Parma, south of Cleveland, overnight on May 3-4. Footage shared by the Parma Fire Department in the early hours shows water in a parking deck at a residential complex on Laurent Road. Additional photos show a car sitting precariously atop […]
A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
A new trend in treasure hunting called magnet fishing has blown up over the past two years, evidenced by an explosion of YouTube channels covering the hobby. Magnet fishing is a pretty simple activity. Hobbyists attach high-powered magnets to strong ropes, drop them into waterways and see what they attract.
SUTTON, W.Va. — An Cleveland woman and child died after the woman drove her vehicle into a river in central West Virginia, and a volunteer firefighter died trying to save them, officials said. The vehicle went into the Elk River in Braxton County, the West Virginia fire marshal's office...
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A dog and her two puppies rescued from a Northeast Ohio home have now reportedly been adopted. But their journey hasn’t been easy. The three dogs named Lady, Peaches and Layla were discovered in a makeshift shelter in a Youngstown yard in March (as seen in the photos below). An […]
After the grandparents of a 16-month-old were arrested for outstanding warrants, video shows a Delaware County Sheriff’s Office Deputy comforting the child while waiting for her other family members to arrive. Body camera footage of Ohio Deputy Carey, who is not a father, showed extreme care and sensitivity to the child, just as any parent […]
A 16-year-old girl on her way to school fended off a kidnapping attempt in Akron, Ohio, on Friday, April 29, according to police. The teenager was waiting for a Metro bus when she was approached by a stranger, who was identified by police as suspect Da Aron Jackson. Jackson reportedly paced back and forth near the juvenile before […]
Paul Williams fought for his life against a large black bear on the afternoon of April 21 outside of his home in Beaubassin East, a rural Canadian community in southern New Brunswick. “She got me in the face, she got me on my arm,” he said, of his wounds estimated...
Editor’s Note: The sheriff says the missing girl has been found. SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an 11-year-old who was reported missing out of the city of Green Thursday evening. According to investigators, Hailey Tacchio became upset and left home around 6 p.m. Detectives and patrol deputies […]
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With spring here and the annual return to mowing grass, authorities are warning people mowing yards not to direct or blow clippings into streets. A Virginia sheriff and two Ohio police departments are among those who issued warnings in the last weeks about the dangerous mowing practice.
