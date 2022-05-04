ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, OH

2 men rescued from a burning mobile home in Summit County

By Damon Maloney
cleveland19.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were rescued by Springfield Township firefighters early Wednesday morning after their mobile home caught fire. Their home is located in Frank’s Mobile...

www.cleveland19.com

