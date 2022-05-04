ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Sweet Magnolias’ Renewed For Season 3 By Netflix

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
Sweet Magnolias will be back for a third go-round. Netflix has renewed the romance drama series for a third season, with stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher , Brooke Elliott and Heather Headley set to reprise their roles.

Based on Sherryl Woods’ popular series of novels, Sweet Magnolias follows lifelong best friends Maddie (Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Elliott) and Helen (Headley) as they juggle relationships, family and careers in the charming small town of Serenity, SC.

Season 2 ended with several cliffhangers. Ronnie and Dana Sue reunited, but mystery-woman Kathy might mean trouble for Dana Sue in the upcoming season. The season also ended with the death of Miss Frances (Cindy Karr) and Maddie, with Helen and Dana Sue in mourning over her passing.

Woods executive produces with Sheryl J. Anderson ( Ties That Bind ), who returns as showrunner and executive producer. Dan Paulson, whose Daniel L. Paulson Productions is producing, also serves as executive producer.

Variety was first to report the renewal.

