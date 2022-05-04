ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man wanted for murder by Interpol tried to cross US border: CBP

By MaryAnn Martinez
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

A man wanted for murder by Interpol was stopped when he attempted to enter the US at a port of entry in Texas and his name showed up on an international police database, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) tells The Post.

Edgar Omar Guzman Ferrera, a Honduran citizen with an active warrant, tried to enter the US at the Hidalgo International Bridge in McAllen, Texas, on Monday. The 24-year-old man went through an initial screening and was referred to a secondary inspection, where he was fingerprinted, CBP said. During that screening, his fingerprints matched with those in an Interpol fugitive database. Guzman is wanted for murder in Honduras.

CBP did not release information on the alleged murder or how long authorities were looking for Guzman.

“CBP remains vigilant and thoroughly conducts examinations on all persons applying for admission to the U.S. Their dedication to our border security mission and attention to detail uncovered this outstanding murder warrant from Honduras,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas.

Guzman is in the custody of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement until he can be extradited.

