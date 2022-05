For the past two years, we’ve been hyperaware of symptoms like sneezing, fever, sore throat, and aches. We’ve been told it’s safe to assume that if we’re experiencing these, the chances are high that we’ve caught COVID. However, while the COVID-19 pandemic is still around and the disease is still circulating, depending on where you live there’s also a high probability that if you have these symptoms, you have the flu. Yes, in May. Here’s why.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO