ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

What overturning Roe v Wade means in Wisconsin.

By Jane Matenaer
wtmj.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court indicates the Court may decide...

wtmj.com

Comments / 7

Related
Washington Examiner

Another judge rips Wisconsin 2020 election investigator for destroying records

A judge directed Republicans in the Wisconsin State Assembly not to delete any records in the investigation of the 2020 presidential election in the state. Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn expressed disbelief that she had to issue such an order but emphasized it was necessary because the inquiry is being led by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, whose team has said they destroyed unimportant documents.
WISCONSIN STATE
thecentersquare.com

No state enforcement if abortion becomes illegal in Wisconsin

(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s attorney general says he wouldn’t enforce Wisconsin’s abortion laws if Roe v. Wade is overturned. Attorney General Josh Kaul on Tuesday said he would not use his office to prosecute doctors if abortion is made illegal in the state. “As long...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court
KROC News

Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox11online.com

2 Wisconsin counties move into 'high' COVID-19 category

MADISON (WLUK) -- Two counties in western Wisconsin have moved into the "high" category of COVID-19 transmission. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map showed Barron and Rusk counties in the "high" category as of Friday. At that level, the CDC recommends people wear face coverings in public indoor locations.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy