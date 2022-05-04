ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Herb Faire returns to raise money for students

By Shelby Reilly
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Just in time for the warmer weather and Mother’s Day weekend, the Wabash Valley Herb Society is hosting its’ annual Spring Thyme Plant and Herb Faire.

It will take place on Saturday, May 7th from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds.

The Faire will feature over 85 garden and crafts vendors with things like vegetable plants, trees, herbs, garden décor, and more.



Not only can you learn about and purchase a variety of things, but you will also be supporting a good cause.

“It’s to teach them about herbs, to present to them the different types. There’s so many different types of lavender basil and like I said to raise money so that we can give back to the community and to the students,” Treva Cook, president of the Wabash Valley Herb Society, said. “We give away thousand dollar scholarships and it really helps them.”

Cook said last year they raised over $15,000, and she is hoping they surpass that this year.

“The money we raised through this event goes to give scholarships to the Wabash Valley students and we give away $8,000 to $10,000 in scholarships to students each year,” Cook said.



This is an annual event and Cook says she loves getting to see the same people come out to support the community every year.

Admission and parking are free, and Cook said the fundraiser will take place rain or shine.

