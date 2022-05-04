New orca born to K pod family of southern residents

SEATTLE — A calf has been born into the K pod family of southern resident orcas, the first in 11 years.

The Seattle Times reports Deborah Giles, science and research director for the nonprofit Wild Orca, confirmed the birth this week.

Giles said the baby was born to K20, a female also known as Spock. Giles says the new orca was first spotted by a person fishing off the Oregon coast on April 28. With the newest birth, the population of endangered southern residents is now 75.

The southern residents are struggling to survive threats including lack of adequate Chinook salmon, pollution and underwater noise that makes it harder for them to hunt.

