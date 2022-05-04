ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

New orca born to K pod family of southern residents

By The Associated Press
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ZrPU_0fSpip2A00

SEATTLE — A calf has been born into the K pod family of southern resident orcas, the first in 11 years.

The Seattle Times reports Deborah Giles, science and research director for the nonprofit Wild Orca, confirmed the birth this week.

Giles said the baby was born to K20, a female also known as Spock. Giles says the new orca was first spotted by a person fishing off the Oregon coast on April 28. With the newest birth, the population of endangered southern residents is now 75.

The southern residents are struggling to survive threats including lack of adequate Chinook salmon, pollution and underwater noise that makes it harder for them to hunt.

More news from KIRO 7

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

One of the Worst Invasive Species on Earth Spotted in Western Washington

There have been confirmed sightings of African clawed frogs, one of the world's worst invasive species, in Washington's Issaquah, Lacey and Bothell. State officials warn that the invasive species which can adapt to highly diverse environmental conditions - even in outer space - are eating and competing with local animals, CBS News reported. The predatory semi-aquatic frog native to sub-Saharan Africa reproduces so rapidly, double the population and range within 10 years, according to Washington Invasive Species Council (WISC).
KING COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
Seattle, WA
Pets & Animals
Local
Washington Lifestyle
State
Oregon State
Field & Stream

Strange “Snake-Like” Creature Washes Up Dead on Shore of Lake Michigan

As sea monsters go, this one—a desiccated specimen that appears to have been dead for a while—seems less than, well, monstrous. Roughly two feet long, with a skull the size of a human fist, a narrow body, and skin that appeared “almost furry in places,” the mystery critter generated a good bit of confusion when its discoverer, Robert Loerzel, shared photos after running across it on the shores of Lake Michigan.
WILDLIFE
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orcas#Pollution#The Seattle Times#K20#Kiro 7
Whiskey Riff

Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night

Hate to have that thing come after you… Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer. Siddharth Gandhi was able to catch an incredible moment on video (in 2017) when a massive […] The post Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
MIX 106

What is Idaho’s Most “Hippie” Town?

Idaho is not a state where you think of a lot of hippies, but alas we do have a hippie town - at least according to Thrillist. The website laid out the Best Hippie Town in Every State. Any guesses what Idaho's is?. First lets take a look at some...
IDAHO STATE
1240 KLYQ

Gigantic Glacier Park Grizzly Strolls Casually Down Scenic Road

Spring has arrived in Montana. Even though the occasional snow squall might have you thinking differently. With the longer days, comes the reemergence of sleepy bears from their dens. As more and more bear sightings are being reported each day, one sighting, in particular, has been trending recently online. Video...
MONTANA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
95K+
Followers
106K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy