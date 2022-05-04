5-04-22 What's On Your Mind Hour 2

Google users will now be flagged for using politically incorrect words while searching as the technology giant launched an "inclusive language" function. The move of Google is to avoid the use of politically incorrect words. In a report by The Sun, if a user uses terms deemed politically incorrect by...
02:27 - Steve Carney - Fishing/Hunting Guide at Steve Carney Outdoors. 38:43 - Chief David Zibolski - Fargo Police Department. It's The Need to Know Morning Show with Alex Taylor and Kevin Flynn. Weekdays 6-8:30 a.m. Subscribe on Spotify, Apple, or Google.
Jason Bohrer, President and CEO of Lignite Energy Council, shares common misconceptions of electric vehicles viability. Greg Tahven, CEO of Emerging Prairie, is live in-studio to discuss developments coming to The Grand Farm. Faith, Freedom, Action. That's what The Chris Berg Show is all about. Chris believes we need to...
Comments / 0