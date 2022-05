Shock and Awe might be a good way to describe the reaction of this year’s Ms. Senior Michigan pageant winner when she discovered her newly crowned title. Rochester Hills resident Madhuri Agarwal, 61, was clearly shocked when she heard her name announced as the winner. In fact, she mouthed the word “no” as the bouquet of roses were handed to her and tears began streaming down her face.

ROCHESTER HILLS, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO