Inmates owe millions as Miami-Dade jails charge for room and board

By WLRN 91.3 FM
wlrn.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami-Dade County jails charge inmates $2 a day for room and board, a fee that’s rarely paid and creates a shadow economy behind bars that...

Miami-Dade commissioners on Tuesday approved a list of policies known as the "Tenant’s Bill of Rights" that will not lower rents or prevent rent increases, but does add more legal protections for tenants in an effort to "level the playing field." The vote was unanimous – a show of...
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Police Officer Layla Perez Faces Grand Theft, Official Misconduct Charges

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade police officer has been arrested and is facing serious charges. An arrest warrant was issued on Wednesday for Layla Perez, 46, and according to CBS4 sources, she was arrested on Thursday. Perez is facing charges related to grand theft and official misconduct, according to legal documents. On Friday interim Miami-Dade Police Director George A. Perez released the following statement on the arrest: “We take great pride in protecting the trust our community has entrusted in the Miami-Dade Police Department. It is for this reason that an Internal Affairs investigation was initiated into the employee’s actions and assistance sought from the State Attorney’s Office”. “We will continue to work along side the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s office throughout the entirety of this process.”  
High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
A Non-Profit Has Reviewed Florida's Budget And Found $281 Million of 'Turkeys' - Items of Questionable Spending

Governor Ron DeSantisHouse Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Non-Profit group Florida Tax Watch released its annual review of the state's proposed budget on April 28. Florida's lawmakers have approved a sizeable budget of $118.1 billion and it's due to be signed by Governor Ron DeSantis in advance of July.
Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
FDLE arrests former Florida police captain on charges of grand theft, exploitation

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Kimberly Ann Kilpatrick, a former Port Orange Police Department (POPD) captain, on charges of grand theft and exploitation of a disabled adult, according to a news release. The FDLE said the case began after the Daytona...
Dozens Of Guns, Drugs Seized By BSO Gang Task Force Following Arrest Of Brett Valley

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Broward resident Brett Valley was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of distributing dozens of guns and drugs to known gang members in the County. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Gang Investigations Task Force arrested Valley, 24, of Oakland Park man on several criminal charges, including armed trafficking of oxycodone and the sale, manufacture or delivery of cannabis. (BSO) According to BSO, the investigation began earlier this year after investigators received information regarding crimes Valley is suspected of committing. Using undercover techniques, detectives methodically built a criminal case against Valley, which resulted in his arrest and serving multiple search warrants. As a result of the search warrants, detectives recovered three dozen firearms and drugs including oxycodone, cocaine, ecstasy, cannabis and other narcotics. (BSO) BSO’s Organized Crime Unit participated in the investigation, which is ongoing. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Homeland Security Investigations also participated in the investigation.
Hialeah Police Department arrest mother for child custody interference

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hialeah Police Department arrested a mother after abducting her daughter. Kimberly Ramirez kidnapped her daughter, Khloe Rojas, after the father went looking for her on April 19. Ramirez moved her daughter to Miami from New York after she won custody back in September 2021. She...
Nearly $80K Worth Of Drugs Have Washed Ashore In Florida Keys In First 5 Days Of May

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Nearly $80,000 worth of drugs have been discovered along the coastline of the Florida Keys since the start of May. That’s according to a tweet by Chief Border Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar of the Miami Sector Headquarters. Nearly $80,000 worth of drugs discovered along the coastline in the #FloridaKeys since start of May. #BorderPatrol agents have responded to multiple drug washups & seized approx. 27 lbs of marijuana & 3 lbs of cocaine. Good Samaritans found the drugs & notified authorities. #news pic.twitter.com/rUf0Etk61f — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) May 5, 2022 Keep in mind it’s only May 5. Slosar’s tweet reads “Border Patrol agents have responded to multiple drug washups & seized approx. 27 lbs of marijuana & 3 lbs of cocaine.” He also says “Good Samaritans found the drugs & notified authorities.”
Thomas James, Who Spent 30 Years In Prison For Crime He Did Not Commit, Gets Brightline Wish

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thomas James, who was recently exonerated after spending 30 years behind bars, received a huge welcome at the Miami Brightline station on Wednesday. Dozens of employees cheered as he walked in. He spent all that time in prison for a murder he did not commit. He said he’s overwhelmed. “For me, it’s an honor and a pleasure to be able to stand right here today,” he told the cheering crowd. After being released from prison last week, James said he wanted to ride the Brightline. Now, he can ride whenever he wants, they gave him a free pass and on this ride...
