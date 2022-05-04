Inmates owe millions as Miami-Dade jails charge for room and board

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Broward resident Brett Valley was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of distributing dozens of guns and drugs to known gang members in the County.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office Gang Investigations Task Force arrested Valley, 24, of Oakland Park man on several criminal charges, including armed trafficking of oxycodone and the sale, manufacture or delivery of cannabis.
(BSO)
According to BSO, the investigation began earlier this year after investigators received information regarding crimes Valley is suspected of committing. Using undercover techniques, detectives methodically built a criminal case against Valley, which resulted in his arrest and serving multiple search warrants.
As a result of the search warrants, detectives recovered three dozen firearms and drugs including oxycodone, cocaine, ecstasy, cannabis and other narcotics.
(BSO)
BSO’s Organized Crime Unit participated in the investigation, which is ongoing. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Homeland Security Investigations also participated in the investigation.
