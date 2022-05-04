ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chamberlain, SD

Fredericks on Fishing: Chamberlain Area Hot

By Warren Abrahamson
newsdakota.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe walleye bite on the Missouri River has been white hot, with good numbers caught on jigs-and-minnows as well as crankbaits. DEO photo by Jason Fredericks. Having just returned from a National Walleye Tour event on the Missouri...

www.newsdakota.com

Comments / 0

Related
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Look At This Breathtaking South Dakota Lake House For Sale

Summer is just around the corner in South Dakota. That means the sunny days at the lake are about to commence!. Part of this summer lake adventure includes traveling to your favorite South Dakota destination. However, wouldn't it be awesome if you didn't have to drive anywhere since the lake would be right in your own backyard? Well, do I have the house for you! Plus, it's only a 45 minute quick trip from Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Great Plains Zoo announces deaths of 2 red wolves

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two red wolves have died, the Great Plains Zoo announced Friday. In a news release, the zoo said a decision to humanely euthanize the pair of wolves was made earlier this week. The pair of wolves were named Ayasha and Nayati. Aysha was born...
ANIMALS
KELOLAND TV

Fewer pheasants killed by hunters in South Dakota

CUSTER, S.D. (KELO) — More pheasant hunters bought licenses for South Dakota’s season last year, but they didn’t bag as many birds as hunters had two seasons ago, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission learned Friday. The official estimated harvest was 1,067,423, according to Chad...
LIFESTYLE
American News

Joe Galbraith: Options available for South Dakota hunters with disabilities

The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks has a couple options available for hunters who have a temporary or permanent injury. These options allow those people to still enjoy the sport of hunting. One option is for those who have an injury that does not allow them to pull back a bow. A crossbow permit is available to them. Another option allows hunters to be able to shoot from a stationary vehicle.
HOBBIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chamberlain, SD
State
South Dakota State
Chamberlain, SD
Lifestyle
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls Cops Say Lock Em’ Up

Car theft is becoming an increasing problem in and around the Sioux Falls area. The primary reason why is because residents keep leaving their car keys in unlocked vehicles. Hearing that news makes me think about the 1991 motion picture "City Slickers" with Billy Crystal. A group of yuppie men in the midst of a mid-life crisis decide to go on a cattle drive. One night while out on the range, they discover Curly, (Jack Palance) their guide had a heart attack and passed away, and one of the characters, Phil, played by actor Daniel Stern said this classic line..."The man ate bacon at every meal, you can't do that!"
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishing Tournament#National Walleye Tour#Flicker Shad
Sioux City Journal

See the hazardous dams for Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota

The Associated Press has updated its exclusive 2018 dataset on hazard levels, condition ratings, inspections and emergency action plans for dams in the United States. With that, our digital center has created maps and searchable databases for our readers to look at the condition of more than 2,000 dams throughout the country including those in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
KELOLAND TV

S.F. roads to close Saturday morning due to race

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Be prepared for road closures in Sioux Falls Saturday morning due to the Avera Race Against Cancer. Sioux Falls Police posted that the following streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday:. Southeastern Avenue from 49th Street to Klondike Trail.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: May 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of May 4, the South Dakota Department of Health is releasing updated COVID-19 data once each week. KELOLAND News is tracking the COVID-19 case data released by the South Dakota Department of Health. As new data is released in May, we’ll update this...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KELOLAND TV

Warm spell about to kick in: Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, May 5

Light rain showers have been occurring in eastern KELOLAND today. Amounts have generally been light, just a few tenths of an inch. These showers are likely to continue through the evening hours, mainly around Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND. There is abundant sunshine in western South Dakota, where the temperatures are warmer.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Saturday Boredom Busters: May 7th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — You can join in the celebration of Sioux Falls’ diverse Latino cultures by taking part in the Cinco De Mayo Falls Park Fiesta. It takes place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and includes live music, food trucks and other vendors. New activities include a kite flying contest and a Chihuahua fashion show. Admission the the fiesta is free.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy