ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘King of Queens’ Star Leah Remini Mourns Loss of Close Friend After ‘Brave Battle With Cancer’

By Shelby Scott
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CiIsS_0fSpgaXZ00

Leah Remini, star of “King of Queens” and former “The Talk” cast member took to social media Tuesday to mourn the loss of a family friend. Her touching Instagram post highlighted Trish’s battle with cancer. However, it also emphasized the imprint she left on the “King of Queens” actress and her family.

According to PopCulture, Remini’s friend Trish passed away in April, though the actress only shared news of her death Tuesday.

In her meaningful post, Remini wrote, “Last week, our beloved [Trish] passed away after nearly a decade-long, brave battle with cancer…She lived and lived fully.”

Trish, as we know, was a close family friend to the “King of Queens” actress. But she also stepped in as nanny to Leah Remini’s daughter Sofia from the time she was born in 2004.

Remini shared, “Trish was a big part of our lives and continued to be even after our girl grew up.”

The “King of Queens” star said she was grateful to have spent the last month spending lots of quality time with Trish and her family before her passing in April. She reported taking the time to share with Trish just how much she truly meant to Remini and her family.

As per the outlet, Trish first discovered her condition after a routine mammogram. She credited Remini with getting her to the doctor, stating during a 2015 episode of “It’s All Relative,” “who knows where I would be today if [Leah] hadn’t forced me to go get that.”

Close Friend of ‘King of Queens’ Star Leah Remini Shares Final Post in Early April

Leah Remini shared in her tribute post to Trish that her daughter’s former nanny had battled cancer for nearly a decade. However, while Remini may have been hoping for her longtime friend to overcome her condition, Trish’s final post suggests she knew her battle was ending. Her final post saw her at the beach on the boardwalk, with a bright smile alongside her family.

“Nothing like a little fam time[!]” the “King of Queens” star’s friend wrote. “To fill the soul with love.”

She shared with her followers that several of her family members had joined her from London, concluding her post with, “boy this goodbye is gonna hurt.”

Whether Trish was referencing her family’s return to London or her own demise, we can’t be sure. But nonetheless, the photo, which was posted just three weeks ago, saw lots of love from fans, encouraging her in her long battle with cancer.

“Stop that you!” one of her followers wrote, adding a heart at the end. Another encouraged, “You look beautiful!! You haven’t come this far to lose your battle.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Naomi Judd Died by Suicide After Mental Health Struggle: Report

Multiple sources have confirmed that country music Hall of Famer Naomi Judd died by suicide on Saturday after personal struggles. The singer had long been an advocate for mental health awareness. She had spoken publicly about her own struggles with depression, saying that she used to lock herself in her room and away from family.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leah Remini
Outsider.com

The ‘Happy Days’ Stars You Probably Didn’t Know Were Siblings

While Erin Moran starred in over 230 episodes of “Happy Days,” her sibling and fellow actor, John Moran, only starred in one alongside his sister. Most “Happy Days” fans probably don’t remember the Moran siblings starring together in the episode. It took place in Season 3 and was titled “Football Frolics.” Per IMDb, the synopsis on the episode reads, “Richie, Ralph & Potsie decide to babysit 15 kids at once, to earn fast money to attend a big football game.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Battle With Cancer#Family Friend#Leahremini#Popculture
Hello Magazine

NCIS LA: the heartbreaking reason why Linda Hunt will not be returning as Hetty this season

To say that Henrietta' Hetty' Lang, played by Linda Hunt, is a fan favorite on NCIS: Los Angeles would be something of an understatement. An original cast member since the CBS show's 2009 launch, Linda is loved by audiences for her no-nonsense attitude and distinctive look. But did you know the heartbreaking reason why Hetty hasn't been seen on the show much since season nine? Find out more here…
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

How Much Does ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Tom Selleck Make Per Episode?

Tom Selleck has been appearing on both the big and small screen for nearly 60 years. Since 1965, Tom Selleck has honed his skills, building a resume that makes the Blue Bloods star a hot commodity in Hollywood. And because he’s such a popular actor, producers have no problem whatsoever paying him as such. For each episode of Blue Bloods, Tom Selleck makes $200,000 – that’s about $4 million per season!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Sends Home Famous Rocker’s Daughter After Live Rounds

During Sunday’s episode of “American Idol,” the first round of live TV eliminations sent home one unexpected contestant. Ava Maybee wowed the judges with “Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles during Sunday’s show, per Yahoo Entertainment. But at the end of the night, when host Ryan Seacrest revealed the Top 11, Ava didn’t make the cut. She, Dan Marshall, and Allegra Miles all put on impressive performances Sunday night. But it wasn’t enough to earn America’s vote.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

Meet ‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler’s Wife, Stacey Weitzman

Henry Winkler and his wife, Stacey Weitzman, have been together since 1976 and that was when Henry was appearing on Happy Days. She moved in with him that year and would get married in 1978. Stacey had a 4-year-old son when they first met but would go on and have a daughter named Zoe and a son named Max with him. What does Henry Winkler remember about meeting her?
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Brady Bunch’: One Star Was Often Difficult To Work With on Set

The eight stars who made up the classic TV family on The Brady Bunch seemed blissfully happy on the outside. But one star was notoriously unhappy and difficult to work with. That star was Mike Brady’s Robert Reed. While the actor was perfectly pleasant with his cast members, he had beef with the style of the series. And he constantly made that known.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III Take a Romantic Stroll in NYC

Katie Holmes has a new boyfriend. On April 29, the "CODA" actor was spotted holding hands with Broadway musician Bobby Wooten III during a romantic walk through New York City. Between grabbing coffee and doting over strangers' dogs, Holmes and Wooten exchanged a steamy kiss and several affectionate touches, according to People. During the outing, Wooten was also photographed hugging Holmes's mother, Kathy, as people strolled past them on the sidewalk.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Season 12 Finale: Here’s How Will Hochman’s Joe Hill Will Return

It’s hard to believe, but May 6th airs the 20th and final episode of “Blue Bloods” season 12. Interestingly though, before the series goes on its annual summer hiatus, writers plan to bring back one missing character. Last seen during the season 11 finale, “Blue Bloods” fans can expect a return from Joe Hill. Hill, played by actor Will Hochman, appears to have a pretty crucial role in the upcoming finale.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

449K+
Followers
48K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy