Par Mar takes over five local stores

GREENBRIER COUNTY (WVDN) — The Par Mar Stores Company has announced they will be taking over five locations in Greenbrier County over the next week and half. The addition of the new locations will raise the company’s total of stores to 184.

The locations are 360 Seneca Trail in Ronceverte, 3316 Jefferson Street North in Lewisburg, 115 East Main Street in White Sulphur Springs and 38001 and 35432, both on Midland Trail in Caldwell. Some of the stores had previously been closed.

The Marietta, Ohio, based company operates stores in four states, West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky and Pennsylvania. The company has plans for more expansion throughout those states over the next several months.

“We are proud to be one of the fastest growing convenience store companies in America said company president Brian Waugh. “The stores we are taking over each have a proud legacy of service for the residents of Greenbrier County, and we plan on continuing that.”

The Par Mar Stores Company was founded in 1967 and since 2016 the company has been owned by Croton Holding Company of Pittsburgh, Pa.

