Moodedibles is bringing hemp-based bites directly to your neighborhood

By Kristy Locklin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking for more than a sugar rush from a baked good, Holly Teegarden’s business might be your new favorite sweet spot. She runs Moodedibles, an online bakery specializing in hemp-derived edibles that will soon be popping up around Pittsburgh. Inside a small commissary kitchen in...

Comments / 2

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Western Pa. experts weigh in on how to make and where to buy charcuterie

Move over, chips and dip: the charcuterie craze continues to dominate cocktail parties, picnics and gatherings. Charcuterie (pronounced shar-koo-tur-ree) is a French term that goes way back — think 15th century — for using prepared and cooked meat products. Typically arranged on wooden boards, charcuterie combines food and...
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
Apartment Therapy

The $26 Rental Hack That Instantly Added More Storage Space in My Tiny Studio Apartment

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. At the beginning of this year, I finally checked off a long-awaited bucket-list item and moved into my first studio apartment in New York City. Spoiler alert: It’s definitely not for the faint of heart. Yes, it’s been a blast decorating my space, but at the same time, it’s been a total challenge to find aesthetically pleasing ways to get my teeny-tiny abode organized with the less-than-generous real estate I’ve got to work with. Unlike most city dwellers, I actually lucked out on closet space (I have three!), but other areas are a bit of a struggle when it comes to storage. The trickiest spot to tackle? No doubt, the kitchen. Like 99 percent of all NYC kitchens, I don’t have a ton of counter space to work with, so I had to think vertically for storing spices, oils, and other cooking necessities I need to have at the ready.
CNET

4/20 Gift Guide: The Best Weed Gadgets and Cannabis Gear

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. About two-thirds of Americans want recreational marijuana legalized on a federal level, according to a poll that was auspiciously released today. With cannabis having been legalized for either recreational or medical in 37 states across the US, the formerly hush-hush holiday held on April 20 -- more commonly known as "4/20" -- is now being celebrated much more openly.
UPI News

California kingsnake captured in Pennsylvania barn

May 4 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Pennsylvania said they are trying to find the owner of a "mysterious" California kingsnake found more than 2,000 miles from its natural habitat. The Forgotten Friend Reptile Sanctuary posted a video to YouTube showing the capture of a California kingsnake found lurking in...
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
Apartment Therapy

The $26 Amazon Find That Makes Cleaning Pet Hair and Under Furniture a Breeze

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When my boyfriend first introduced me to his 65-lb. sweetheart of a dog, he explained that she sheds twice a year… for six months each time. It took me a second to realize what he was saying: The struggle is real 24/7/365. This is my first experience with a dog who sheds, and it didn’t take long for me to realize that her hair gets everywhere. From the bed to the couch, rugs to wood floors, under furniture — nowhere is immune. And that’s where the Smart Design Large Mega Floor Lint Roller comes in. I first spotted this innovative tool propped up in the corner of my boyfriend’s bedroom, and when I asked him about it, he was eager to show me why it’s such a game changer for cleaning an apartment that’s home to a shedding dog.
CBS Pittsburgh

Housing costs boom over Allegheny County, forcing people of color to move

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh community group said for people of color the city is not as affordable as it is for white people. From 2010 to 2020, more than 10,000 people of color left the city limits for various reasons, including housing costs. Many went to nearby suburbs, where prices are down.  According to realtor.com, the current median price for a house in Pittsburgh is $230,000. For some neighboring communities like Penn Hills, the price is lower by about $80,000. Neighborhood groups are helping to make the city more affordable for everyone.  "To see a lot of our longtime residents...
PennLive.com

Former hospital site to be redeveloped into housing

Plans are moving forward for the former UPMC/St. Joseph’s hospital complex located at 235 College Ave. in Lancaster. Baltimore-based Washington Place Equities closed on the property back in January after property was rezoned from hospital use to mixed use on the six-acre site. Washington Place Equities plans to build about 50 townhomes on what was the hospital’s parking lot and retrofit about 160 apartments into the main hospital building, according to Lancasteronline.
WITF

How did Pittsburgh’s Mexican War Streets get its name?

Nestled between Allegheny Center, Manchester and East Allegheny, there’s a historic community with an unusual name: The Mexican War Streets. In Pittsburgh, there’s a neighborhood named for war. Nestled between Allegheny Center, Manchester and East Allegheny, there’s a historic community with an unusual name: The Mexican War Streets....
Kristen Walters

Pennsylvania governor wants to legalize recreational marijuana now to avoid losing revenue to New Jersey

Do you agree with Governor Tom Wolf that marijuana should be legalized for recreational use in Pennsylvania?. Nattrass/Getty Images (Canva Pro license) In a tweet late last week, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf made another push to legalize marijuana for recreational use. From his perspective, the state is missing out on millions of dollars in revenue that could be collected from cannabis sales.
WWD

Family-owned Brand DL1961 Dissects Sustainable Denim

Click here to read the full article. Vertically integrated sustainable denim brand DL1961 is a family affair — and its mission to “do things differently” has evolved into an impassioned undertaking to positively impact the segment as it forges forward with cleaner and greener product offerings. Led by cofounder and chief creative officer Sarah Ahmed, the New York-based family-owned brand uses less than 10 gallons of water to produce its average pair of jeans (compare that number to the industry standard of 1,500 gallons of water used).More from WWDN°21 X 7 For All MankindMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 Collection Manufactured at...
WTRF- 7News

Veloxint to bring hundreds of jobs to West Virginia

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) More economic development growth has made its way to the Ohio Valley and with it hundreds of jobs in the making. Veloxint will be another addition to Touchstone Research Laboratory. The research lab invents and spins businesses out. Touchstone acquired the company from Boston with the technology being invented at MIT. With […]
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania must increase wages for personal care attendants: Here’s why | Opinion

Across Pennsylvania, people with disabilities are experiencing a disturbing reality that endangers their health and well-being. I am referring to the state-wide shortage of personal care attendants. I know, because I am a person with cerebral palsy who relies upon personal care attendants. Pennsylvania needs to take steps to attract and retain their workforce by ensuring higher wages.
