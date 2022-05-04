ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ARC Announces $250,000 Grant to NRGRDA for Outdoor RIVERS Six-State Initiative

By WV Daily News
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON, (D.C.)— The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) held the second in a series of five virtual events (titled the Appalachia Envisioned Roadshow) to showcase how ARC’s strategic investment priorities are coming to life in all 13 Appalachian states. Today’s event featured engaging discussions with Governor Roy Cooper of North Carolina, Governor Bill Lee of Tennessee, Governor Jim Justice of West Virginia, and tourism professionals and community leaders from North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and West Virginia about their successes in leveraging tourism and culture to fuel economic growth.

Immediately following the event, ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin also announced a new $250,000 grant to the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) for the Planning For Outdoor Recreation Industry, Vibrant Economies, & Regional Strategy (RIVERS) project, which will create a roadmap for bolstering the growing outdoor industry sector in Appalachian communities across Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. The travel and tourism industry in Appalachia is among the region’s fastest-growing employment sectors, generating more than $4.5 billion in local tax revenue and employing more than 577,000 Appalachians.

“The RIVERS project will help our region make the most of the burgeoning outdoor tourism industry in Central Appalachia, and provide a model for multi-state collaborations that future ARC grantees can replicate and adapt for success,” said ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin. “With the help of our federal, state, and local partners, ARC is committed to doing all we can to help our Appalachian communities maximize opportunities around regional tourism and culture to support quality-of-life for our people and fuel economic development.”

“New River Gorge Regional Development Authority is honored to serve as the coordinator for a new, regional partnership focusing on cultivation and acceleration of the outdoor recreation industry cluster across six Appalachian states. This planning award will allow us to develop a foundation to formalize our coalition and build on our commonalities to bolster outdoor manufacturing and recreational tourism in a collaborative way throughout Central Appalachia. We’re thrilled today’s culture and tourism event coincided with the announcement of our project and greatly appreciate Co-Chair Manchin’s commitment to the Outdoor RIVERS coalition’s vision,” said Jina Belcher, NRGRDA Executive Director.

The post ARC Announces $250,000 Grant to NRGRDA for Outdoor RIVERS Six-State Initiative appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

