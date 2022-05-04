ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County, WV

Communities In Schools of Greenbrier County receives grant award

Communities In Schools of Greenbrier County (CISGC) is the recipient of the Louise R. Lester Foundation grant. This award will assist CISGC in continuing programs and case management for local students.

Last year, more than 4,600 students county-wide benefited from services CISGC provided including school supplies, food distribution, whole school supports, tutoring, mentoring, and more. Of the 4,600-plus students, CISGC student support specialists provided individualized case-management to more than 340 students to help them overcome academic, social/emotional, and behavioral challenges. CISGC continues to assist with mentoring, tutoring, as well as basic and emergency needs of students and their families in Greenbrier County.

Serving all 13 public schools, Communities In Schools of Greenbrier County is a 501©3 and relies on the generosity and support of foundations and community members. CISGC could not carry out its mission “to surround students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life” without partnerships such as these.

For more information about CISGC, call 304-661-1018, email director@cisgc.org or visit www.cisgc.org. You can also stay up to date through their Facebook page.

