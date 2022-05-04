ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sulphur Springs, WV

Obituary: Helen Irene Waid, 86

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago
WAID

Helen Irene Waid, 86, of White Sulphur Springs, passed away peacefully at Peyton Hospice House in Lewisburg.

Born June 5, 1935 near White Sulphur Springs, she was a daughter of the late Harman Arnlee Dean and Margaret Blackburn Dean.

Helen was a member of Neola Baptist Church, retired from Greenbrier Center, was a caregiver with Home Health, and was a private caregiver for the elderly. Helen was a former member of the Anthony Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad.

She loved people and especially enjoyed her family and grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Raymond J. Waid; and a son, Christopher Waid.

She is survived by daughters, Virginia Dolin, Rose Mary Waid Church, Julie Waid, and Lisa Rothgeb (Donnie); sons, Raymond Duke Waid (Patti), Richard Waid (Lynn), and Robert Waid (Florence); a sister, Judith Young (Boss); a special sister, Betty McDowell; a brother, Jack Dean (Sharon); 14 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Neola Baptist Church, with Pastor Ralph Hubbard officiating. Burial will follow in the Alvon Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in White Sulphur Springs is in charge of arrangements.

