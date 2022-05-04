How earning passive income builds sustainable wealth

Although most people don’t want to look back to the events of 2020 there is no denying that for many, there have been some positive permanent lifestyle changes because of Coronavirus. One thing that has changed is the way that people want to work and how much they enjoy a much more flexible work/life balance. 2020 saw many people forced to work from home, leading to them recognising that their office space being just a few steps away from their living space had many advantages. Although some companies are calling their employees back to work, there are others such as GoDaddy and Airbnb that have promised their employees they can work from home for as long as they like. It is this shift that we are seeing, particularly in younger working-age people. With the ability to work from anywhere, people can travel and enjoy life – whilst keeping up a full-time job, something that may have been impossible previously.

