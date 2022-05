MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Nearly five years after his death, there will be a new area to remember an Arkansas native who went all the way in his football career. State Senator Dave Wallace announced the overpass at Exit 41 on I-55 will be dedicated in memory of Rivercrest alum and NFL Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy.

JONESBORO, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO