ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

10 Fascinating Facts About the Ryman Auditorium

By Caitlin Tremblay
98.1 KHAK
98.1 KHAK
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Ryman Auditorium is revered for its world-class acoustics and long, storied history within country music. The venue began as a church -- hence its nickname, "the...

khak.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kickin Country 100.5

Whatever Happened To Country Music Superstar Barbara Mandrell?

She won too many awards to mention here. Seriously, it would take up a lot more space than we have. But to kind of give you an idea, the awards had titles like "Most Promising Female Vocalist", "Top Female Vocalist", Favorite Country Female Artist", "Instrumentalist Of The Year", "Comedian Of The Year", "Single Of The Year", "Entertainer Of The Year" and "Country Music Hall Of Fame".
MUSIC
KFIL Radio

What’s a Major No-No on Tour With Willie Nelson?

Willie Nelson is the subject of many (and we mean many) of country music's most legendary tales, so fans might think that anything goes when he's out on the road -- but there's one major rule: Always be good to the fans. "You can get drunk and miss a show,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nashville, TN
Outsider.com

Tanya Tucker Celebrates 50th Anniversary of ‘Delta Dawn’ at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium

Tanya Tucker made her mark on the country music world in April of 1972 with “Delta Dawn.” As a young teenager, Tucker made the Larry Collins-Alex Harvey co-write a chart-topping hit. More importantly, the song set her feet on the path to a long and successful career in country music. On Sunday, April 10th, Tanya Tucker and a litany of her country compatriots took the stage at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium to celebrate the 50th anniversary of “Delta Dawn” and her long career.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acoustics#The Ryman Auditorium
Whiskey Riff

On This Date: George Strait Was At #1 On The Country Charts With His 25th Studio Album ‘Troubadour’

Troubadour is one of my favorite records from The King. And on this date in 2008, George Strait was at #1 on the country chart with his 25th studio album. The lead single, “I Saw God Today”, was the highest-debuting single of his career, and also became his 43rd #1 on the U.S. Billboard country charts. He even won his very first Grammy for Best Country Album with this record.
MUSIC
Decider.com

‘Randy Travis: More Life’ Is A Testament To Country Singer’s Talent And Ongoing Health Struggles

So many musicians have died over the past decade it seems like a culling, the impact of each loss amplified through the echo chamber of social media, their causes of death as varied as their backgrounds and ages. Far less spoken about are the debilitating medical conditions that have cut musicians down when they still had more to give, such as country singer Randy Travis, who suffered a catastrophic stroke in 2013 at the age of 54 from which he has yet to fully recover.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
98.1 KHAK

The Judds’ Hall of Fame Acceptance Speech: Full Transcript

The Judds became members of the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday (May 1). Wynonna Judd and her sister Ashley mixed jokes with tears during a moving 7-minute-long speech. Find the full transcript below. Ashley Judd —speaking on behalf of her mother, the late Naomi Judd — began, and...
MUSIC
98.1 KHAK

98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids, IA
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy