ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Mari Copeny, Teen Environmental Justice Activist, to Receive Changemaker Award at 2022 Billboard Music Awards

By Paul Grein
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Mari Copeny, a 14-year-old advocate for environmental justice who has already demonstrated more social commitment than most people do in a lifetime, will receive the Changemaker Award at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards , which will be held May 15 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The show, hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs , will air live coast-to-coast on NBC and will stream live on Peacock.

Mari, who is often called Little Miss Flint for her efforts in bringing attention to the water crisis in her hometown of Flint, Mich., will be the third recipient of the Changemaker Award, following rapper, actor and activist Killer Mike and rapper and record executive Trae Tha Truth .

The Changemaker honor is given to pop culture figures who speak truth to power through their commitment to individual action and leadership. The award was introduced at the BBMAs in 2020, amid the national reckoning on race and social justice that followed the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

“I’m excited to be honored by the Billboard Music Awards for my community efforts and commitment to highlight America’s water issues,” said Mari. “I’m hopeful that this inspires others to fight for what’s right, even when no one else is looking.”

Mari has her own website , on which she describes herself as: “Philanthropist. Activist. Future President.”

That last ambition may be audacious, but you wouldn’t want to bet against her. Mari first gained national attention in 2016 when, at age 8, she wrote a letter to President Obama about the water crisis in Flint. On April 25, 2016, Obama wrote back saying, “Letters from kids like you are what make me so optimistic about the future.” Mari’s letter prompted the president to visit the city and survey the water crisis for himself.  That visit led to him approving $100 million in relief for the city of Flint.

Mari’s work in the community and successful crowdfunding campaigns have allowed her to raise more than $250,000 and distribute more than a million bottles of water to Flint residents.

To date, she has raised more than $600,000 for her Flint Kids projects. These include giving out more than 17,000 backpacks stuffed with school supplies, hosting community movie screenings, and arranging annual holiday events to deliver thousands of toys.

Mari partnered with water filter company Hydroviv to donate and distribute her very own high-capacity lead-removal filters to families and child-centric organizations in Flint. Every dollar raised for her filter provides the equivalent of 160 bottles of water. To date, she has raised $627,000 for her filters and has shipped them out all over the U.S.

Mari was named to the U.S. Delegation to the 65th Session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women, making her the youngest delegate ever selected.

Mari has also served as Youth Ambassador to the Women’s March on Washington and chairman of the board of directors for Kid Box in 2019. She is an active member of 18 x Eighteen, an initiative to get young people to vote once they turn 18. Mari is a member of the Michigan Department of Education student anti-racism advisory board, and a member of the Flint Youth Justice League, an advisory board through Michigan State University to advise on issues related to the kids of Flint.

Mari has expanded her effort to help communities across the nation dealing with toxic water and has helped the concepts of “environmental racism” and “toxic infrastructure” become more widely understood.

Mari has been featured in such top outlets as Teen Vogue, The Guardian, VICE, TIME, Refinery 29, The Washington Post , NBC News, Rewire and Buzzfeed.

Mari plans to run for president in 2044, the first presidential election after she turns 35 (the minimum age required to serve as president). “My generation will fix this mess of a government,” she says. “Watch us.”

Outside of her work in activism and giving back, Mari is a varsity cheerleader and is competing for Miss Michigan Teen USA in a few weeks.

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards is produced by MRC Live & Alternative. In addition to hosting the show, Sean “Diddy” Combs will also executive produce the show alongside Robert Deaton.

As previously announced, Mary J. Blige will receive the Billboard Icon Award and will also perform on the show. Other performers include Red Hot Chili Peppers (their first performance at the BBMAs since 1999), Silk Sonic (their first performance since they swept four Grammys, including record and song of the year), and Morgan Wallen (his first awards show performance since he was barred from attending and performing at various ceremonies in 2021 after he was caught on camera saying the N-word).

Also set to perform: Burna Boy , Latto , Florence + The Machine , Maxwell , Megan Thee Stallion and Rauw Alejandro. Additional performers and presenters will be announced in the coming days.

The BBMAs will broadcast live coast-to-coast from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC and will stream live on Peacock.

Nominations across 62 categories were announced on April 8. The Weeknd is the year’s top nominee, with 17 nods. Doja Cat is the most-nominated female artist with 14 nods. BTS is the most-nominated duo/group with seven nods.

Unique among music awards shows, finalists for the BBMAs are determined by performance on the Billboard charts , which have long been the most authoritative guide for ranking the popularity of artists, songs, and albums. This year’s awards are based on the chart period of April 10, 2021 through March 26, 2022.

Billboard Music Awards finalists and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, and touring, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Luminate.

Tickets to attend the show are open to the public. Prices per ticket start at $90 USD and are available for purchase HERE . Doors open at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.

Billboard recently announced Billboard MusicCon, a first-of-its-kind event that will expand the footprint of the awards show through exclusive conversations, fan experiences, headline performances, and more. Visit www.billboardmusiccon.com for event details and tickets.

For the latest news on the Billboard Music Award (BBMAs) visit billboardmusicawards.com and billboard.com/bbma . For exclusive content and more, follow the BBMAs on social media ( Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , Snapchat , TikTok , YouTube ) and join the conversation by using the official hashtag for the show, #BBMAs.

The Billboard Music Awards are produced by MRC Live & Alternative, a division of MRC. MRC and Penske Media are co-parent companies of Billboard.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Flint, MI
Entertainment
Local
Michigan Society
City
Flint, MI
Flint, MI
Society
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
CNBC

Kevin O'Leary reacts to a 27-year-old making $650,000 in Los Angeles

Kevin O'Leary, judge on CNBC's "Money Court," reacts to an episode of Millennial Money featuring Lauren Simmons, 27, who lives in Los Angeles, California, and earned $650,000 last year. Simmons started her career as the youngest female trader at the New York Stock Exchange, earning just $12,000 a year. She's since left Wall Street to build her own personal brand, and works as an author, producer, podcast and TV host, angel investor and board member of several financial companies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Wallen
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billboard Music Award#Crowdfunding#Toys#Receive Changemaker Award#The Changemaker Award#Mgm Grand Garden Arena#Nbc#Trae Tha Truth
blavity.com

Teyana Taylor Threatens Legal Action Against TikToker Who Allegedly Insinuated She Overdosed

Teyana Taylor is sending a message to internet gossip fiends: keep her name out of your mouth unless you want to pay up!. During a recent interview, the “Made It” singer addressed a situation involving a TikTok star who shared libelous rumors about her. Specifically, Taylor shared that she’s looking to take legal action against the woman in question.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Billboard

Maroon 5 & Usher to Headline Benefit to Honor Rep. John Lewis

Click here to read the full article. Maroon 5 and Usher will headline a benefit concert in Atlanta to honor the legacy of the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis. The Grammy Award-winning pop band and singer will perform during the Beloved Benefit at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 7, concert officials announced Thursday. The event was rescheduled from its initial date in February due to COVID-19 concerns. NBC Sports host and correspondent Maria Taylor will serve as the event’s emcee. Along with Usher and Maroon 5’s performances, the benefit concert will feature a program filled with inspiring community stories. The money raised will be distributed to several nonprofit beneficiaries that prioritize economic and community development. The Beloved Benefit was inspired by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision of a beloved community where people work together to solve social issues ranging from racism and poverty to hunger and homelessness. More from BillboardArcade Fire Unleash New Album 'We': Stream It NowTaylor Swift Unveils 'This Love (Taylor's Version)': Stream It NowWatch Benedict Cumberbatch Try to Decipher Ariana Grande Lyrics
ATLANTA, GA
Billboard

Billboard Executive News

Billboard will announce new executive leadership early next week. Julian Holguin is stepping down as president of Billboard after a decade with the company. “After years of admirable service at Billboard, president Julian Holguin is departing from the organization,” Billboard‘s parent company PMC said in a statement. “His leadership has been instrumental in helping Billboard achieve new heights, and he successfully spearheaded many initiatives across the brand. On behalf of Penske Media and the entire Billboard team, we thank Julian for his service and wish him success in all his future endeavors.”
BUSINESS
Billboard

Which ‘1989’ Song Should Taylor Swift Re-Record Next? Vote!

Click here to read the full article. Swifties are winning this week. On Monday (May 2), the Tribeca Film Festival announced that Taylor Swift would be appearing at the event in June to discuss and screen All Too Well: The Short Film. And now, Swift is lending her re-recorded version of 1989 cut “This Love” to author Jenny Han’s upcoming Amazon Prime Video series The Summer I Turned Pretty. “Thank you @jennyhan for debuting my version of This Love in the trailer for @thesummeriturnedpretty!! I’ve always been so proud of this song and I’m very 🥺🥺🥺 about this turn of events – This Love...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Madonna Has Some ‘Important Matters’ to Discuss With Pope Francis: ‘I’m a Good Catholic. I Swear!’

Click here to read the full article. Madonna gets that she hasn’t always done things the way the church might prefer. But in a tweet at Pope Francis on Wednesday (May 4), the singer said she’d like a second chance to make a first impression while asking for a private meeting with the Pontiff to discuss some pressing issues. “Hello @Pontifex Francis —I’m a good Catholic. I Swear! I mean I don’t Swear!” Madonna said. “Its been a few decades since my last confession. Would it be possible to meet up one day to discuss some important matters?” And while the...
RELIGION
Billboard

Jack Harlow Calls Out the ‘Totally Inappropriate’ Reaction to Lil Nas X’s Queerness

Click here to read the full article. Jack Harlow is having his moment. Between scoring his first solo No. 1 hit with “First Class” and unveiling his sophomore album Come Home the Kids Miss You, the 24-year-old rapper is taking the spotlight. But in a new interview, Harlow wants to make sure that the people who supported him throughout his rise aren’t being mistreated. In a new article from The Guardian published on Friday (May 6), Harlow spoke about his chart-topping collaboration with Lil Nas X on”Industry Baby,” and how he was surprised to see such a loud negative reaction from conservatives...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

2022 Met Gala Brings In a Record $17.4 Million

Click here to read the full article. All that “gilded glamour” brought in some real gold. This year’s Met Gala earned a record $17.4 million, museum officials said Tuesday. The annual gala is a fundraiser for the self-funding Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The money pays for operating the institute and putting on annual blockbuster exhibits like the current “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” which was launched at the gala Monday night and opens to the public May 7. That exhibit is part of a broader two-part exhibit exploring the roots of American fashion. The gala is traditionally held the first Monday in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Billboard

Billboard

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy