Tigers Football Insider: A look at who's left in the QB room

Welcome back to the Tigers Football Insider, where we bring you the latest news and analysis from The Daily Memphian’s Frank Bonner II, Geoff Calkins and John Martin each week.

Quarterback Grant Gunnell ended the position battle with Seth Henigan when he decided to enter the transfer portal last week.

Gunnell leaves the Tigers having never appeared in a game wearing a Memphis uniform. With Gunnell gone, let’s take a look at who is left in the quarterback room.

Seth Henigan

Not much needs to be said about Seth Henigan. He proved himself last season when he became a freshman All-American. Henigan hit the weight room in the offseason which should help make him more durable through an entire season. He will continue to grow during the summer and fall camp to where he can be an even better version of what he was last year. There is no question that he’ll be the starter now that Gunnell is gone.

Tevin Carter

Freshman Tevin Carter took advantage of the reps he received during the Nashville scrimmage and the spring game. He was never in any real position to compete for the top two spots while Henigan and Gunnell were both on the roster. But now that Gunnell has left, Carter will likely assume the backup quarterback position behind Henigan.

Hunter Hulsey

Hunter Hulsey joined the Tigers from Northwest Community College in 2021 and hasn’t thrown a pass yet. Last year showed how important it was to have multiple quarterbacks on your roster with Gunnell suffering a season-ending injury and Henigan having to miss a game as well. Having Hulsey helps add to the depth if Memphis is forced to go that deep into the roster.

JC French

Three-star quarterback JC French is also a part of the 2022 signing class. French was not on the spring roster but is expected to be with the team once fall camp starts. Not being with the program during the spring will make it less likely that he’ll have a shot at moving himself to No. 2 on the roster by the time the season starts.

