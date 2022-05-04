ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

Placer County Aims To Turn Roseville Hotel Into Permanent Homeless Housing

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22PFry_0fSpaEWx00

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Officials in Placer County are considering using $23.5 million from Project Homekey to turn a hotel into housing for people experiencing homelessness.

That money will be used to purchase a Hampton Inn & Suites site, officials say, and turn it into 82 residential units.

The site will be managed by a local nonprofit organization – and clients will be expected to pay a percentage of their income as rent.

There will be also be personalized case management and health services.

Placer County’s Board of Supervisors is expected to discuss the funds in a meeting next Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Court Ruling Clears Way For Removal Of Homeless Camps Along California Highways

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — People who live near downtown Sacramento’s freeways say the homeless camps are getting bigger. “This is the worst it’s been,” said Kelly Morgan, who lives near an encampment. Caltrans crews have swept the homeless from state property in the area before, forcing campers to pick up their belongings and move somewhere else. “It’s probably clear for maybe a week to a month at the most, and then they start creeping back in,” Morgan said. Caltrans says these encampments put public safety at risk and create a danger for drivers. A fire last February was started in a camp under Highway 50...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Placer County Animal Shelter Nears Full Capacity, Discounts Adoption Fees

AUBURN (CBS13) — Placer County’s animal shelter in Auburn is close to full capacity and is attempting to lure in prospective adoptees by discounting the adoption fee. The adoption center says that their dog kennels are close to 90 percent of capacity, and some of the dogs have already been at the shelter for more than 30 days. “The biggest impact of being overcrowded at the shelter is it becomes incredibly stressful for the animals and that can lead to behavioral and medical problems where disease can spread quickly,” said Katie Ingram, with the shelter. In an effort to lower the number of...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roseville, CA
Society
Placer County, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
Roseville, CA
Government
City
Roseville, CA
County
Placer County, CA
Placer County, CA
Government
CBS Sacramento

Nearly 2 Dozen COVID Cases Traced To People Who Attended McClatchy High Junior Prom

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Dozens of positive COVID-19 cases have been identified at C.K. McClatchy High School over the past two weeks, officials said. On Wednesday, a Sacramento City Unified School District official announced they’ve had 50 positive cases at the campus since April 21. Notably, officials say at least 21 of those positive cases were from people who attended the school’s junior prom. However, SCUSD says overlapping social and school contacts have made it hard to trace exactly where the outbreak started. The district notes that everyone who attended Junior Prom was required to show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. Despite the outbreak, district officials are defending the decision to hold events like prom. “With the mental health impact of the pandemic – these types of extra-curricular events typically bring hope and joy for those attending and engaging,” said SCUSD Student Support & Health Services Director Victoria Flores in a statement. “As COVID remains a concern, this is the balance we continue to weigh.” The latest state numbers show California’s COVID cases and test positivity rate on a gradual increase over the past few weeks. Still, deaths have not shown any signs of increasing.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Hampton Inn Suites#Project Homekey#Board Of Supervisors
KRON4 News

This Bay Area city’s STD rate is among the highest

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Innerbody Research, an online health and wellness guide, compiled a list of the U.S. cities with the highest rates of sexually transmitted diseases — and one Bay Area city stands out near the top of the list. San Francisco has the third-highest STD rate in the nation, at 3,150 cases per […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

What Californians Should Know About the CalFresh Food Program

CalFresh, California’s largest food assistance program, helps provide low-income families and individuals who meet federal income eligibility rules with monthly food benefits. The program, known federally as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, seeks to improve the nutrition of low-income families and individuals. The goal of the program...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
Eater

Northern California Taco Chain Accused of Underpaying Workers and Withholding Tips

The owners of a Northern California taco restaurant chain have been accused of underpaying workers, withholding some tips, and pressuring employees not to help federal investigators who were looking into the business’ labor practices, the Sacramento Bee reports. Taqueria Garibaldi operates three locations around the Sacramento area and in a federal complaint filed Monday, the owners of the company and one general manager are accused of several violations under the Fair Labor Standards Act. The complaint alleges that employees regularly worked more than 40 hours a week but overtime hours were paid in cash and not at 1.5 times the regular rate. Supervisors and managers were also allowed to keep a portion of tips, which is illegal.
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

It could get harder to afford a house in California after interest rate hike. Here’s why

Think housing is already difficult to afford in California? Thanks to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike Wednesday, it could get even tougher. The Fed raised a key interest rate a half-point, its biggest single increase in 22 years. That could mean mortgage rates in California could shortly climb to an average slightly above their current 5% level for a fixed rate loan, said Jordan Levine, chief economist at the California Association of Realtors.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Gets $3.5 Million In Federal Funding To Improve Drainage

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Money isn’t just going down the drain in Sacramento as millions of dollars have now been secured to improve infrastructure below ground. The City of Sacramento Sump 2 facility is the heart of the combined system that manages wastewater and storm drainage flows for downtown Sacramento, Land Park, Oak Park and East Sacramento. “In one set of pipes, on an average day, it handles 15 million gallons of combined wastewater and storm drainage flows,” said Bill Busath, director of Sacramento’s utilities department. “During storms, drainage flows that can go up to 700 million gallons a day.” It’s enough to fill...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Abortion-rights supporters protest at Sacramento courthouse

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Hundreds of abortion-rights supporters rallied in front of the Sacramento federal courthouse on Tuesday in response to the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion. “This fight is about protecting and expanding abortion access for all for all Californians and for those who are forced to seek care from other states that are […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Attempted Controlled Burn Escapes From Homeowner In Nevada County

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – Crews responded to a controlled burn that escaped from a homeowner in Nevada County on Thursday afternoon. The fire is burning north of Rollins Lake, north of Colfax. Cal Fire says it appears that a homeowner was attempting a controlled burn when it escaped. Firefighters have stopped the forward progress. About 1 acre burned, Cal Fire says.
KCRA.com

Sacramento rent begins to rapidly lower as eviction rates rise

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As eviction rates across the Sacramento region rise due to COVID-19 rent relief ending, the price to rent is temporarily decreasing due to the vacancies, according to experts. “On April 1 tenants were required to pay their rent again and if tenants did not pay their...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
67K+
Followers
17K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy