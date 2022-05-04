Placer County Aims To Turn Roseville Hotel Into Permanent Homeless Housing

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Officials in Placer County are considering using $23.5 million from Project Homekey to turn a hotel into housing for people experiencing homelessness.

That money will be used to purchase a Hampton Inn & Suites site, officials say, and turn it into 82 residential units.

The site will be managed by a local nonprofit organization – and clients will be expected to pay a percentage of their income as rent.

There will be also be personalized case management and health services.

Placer County’s Board of Supervisors is expected to discuss the funds in a meeting next Tuesday.