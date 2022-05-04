Byram bartender accused of serving minors alcohol
BYRAM, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Byram police arrested a bartender for allegedly serving minors alcohol at a restaurant.
Byram police said they received several complaints about underage drinking at Dockery Grill. Byram’s Criminal Investigation Division & Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) then conducted an investigation.
Police said they found that Joshua Burks sold alcohol to minors numerous times on multiple days. Burks was arrested on Saturday, April 30.
