Byram bartender accused of serving minors alcohol

BYRAM, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Byram police arrested a bartender for allegedly serving minors alcohol at a restaurant.

Byram police said they received several complaints about underage drinking at Dockery Grill. Byram’s Criminal Investigation Division & Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) then conducted an investigation.

Police said they found that Joshua Burks sold alcohol to minors numerous times on multiple days. Burks was arrested on Saturday, April 30.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.