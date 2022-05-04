ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston County, NC

Johnston County dad charged with murder in 3-month-old son's death

WRAL
 3 days ago

WRAL

Rocky Mount woman charged in Chili's customer's death

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Rocky Mount woman charged in Chili's customer's death. Nytica Battle, 25 is facing charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder and going armed to the terror...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
WRAL

Rocky Mount family speaks after 20-year-old man shot, killed

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Rocky Mount family speaks after 20-year-old man shot, killed. Family members said a 20-year-old man shot and killed Thursday morning was on the way to...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL

NC officer arrested after deputies find 99 guns, opioids and cocaine at his home

Lumberton, N.C. — The Robeson County Sheriff's Office arrested a Lumberton correctional officer Thursday after finding 99 guns and opioids in his home. Derek C. Madden, 32, a prison guard at Tabor Correctional Institution, is facing dozens of drug charges, including trafficking opium or heroin and possession with intent to distribute schedule two and three substances.
LUMBERTON, NC
WRAL

Sheriff: Corrections officer helped murder suspect escape prison

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Sheriff: Corrections officer helped murder suspect escape prison. An Alabama sheriff said Wednesday that a jail official visited a murder suspect in prison before helping...
ALABAMA STATE
WRAL

Teen arrested in connection with Cary stabbing, leading to serious injury

Cary, N.C. — A person has been arrested in connection with a stabbing on Wednesday night in Cary. Noaah Carlson Speller, 18, of Raleigh has been arrested. He is charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury. He also faces one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
CARY, NC

