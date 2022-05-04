Johnston County dad charged with murder in 3-month-old son's death

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Rocky Mount woman charged in Chili's customer's death. Nytica Battle, 25 is facing charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder and going armed to the terror...
A young father who was caught driving while unlicensed has claimed he was rushing his baby son to the hospital after a health scare. Slade James Watson, 25, from Deception Bay north of Brisbane was pulled over by police about 1.45pm on November 10 last year. He made the decision...
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
How was a man in a Louisiana prison who was supposed to be on suicide watch allowed to smoke insecticide, leading to his death?. That's the question Jennifer Bartie wants answered. The man was her son, 37-year-old Javon Kennerson, who died in December 2020 several weeks after falling into a sudden and severe mental health emergency.
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl whose body was found Monday morning in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, police said in a press conference on Tuesday evening. "Earlier this evening we arrested a juvenile suspect in this case,"...
Nearly 12 years after University of Virginia lacrosse player Yeardley Love was found dead in her off-campus apartment, the man who was convicted of second-degree murder in her killing is headed back to court for a civil trial in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Yeardley's mother. Jury selection is...
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder after a 23-year-old hockey player was stabbed and killed over the weekend in Moscow. According to reports, the man will be kept in custody until at least June 24th, when he is expected to face trial. Newer details from Sport24.ru state Roman...
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Rocky Mount family speaks after 20-year-old man shot, killed. Family members said a 20-year-old man shot and killed Thursday morning was on the way to...
Lumberton, N.C. — The Robeson County Sheriff's Office arrested a Lumberton correctional officer Thursday after finding 99 guns and opioids in his home. Derek C. Madden, 32, a prison guard at Tabor Correctional Institution, is facing dozens of drug charges, including trafficking opium or heroin and possession with intent to distribute schedule two and three substances.
Raleigh, N.C. — WRAL News witnessed an attempted kidnapping of a woman near the Quality Inn in east Raleigh. Just before 5 p.m. Thursday, a car dragged a woman near the intersection of New Bern Avenue and Hedingham Boulevard before crashing. WRAL News is working to learn more about...
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Robeson County Sheriff's Office: Corrections officer used fake police badge to traffic drugs. WRAL's Gilbert Baez speaks with Sheriff Burnis Wlkins about his investigation into...
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Sheriff: Corrections officer helped murder suspect escape prison. An Alabama sheriff said Wednesday that a jail official visited a murder suspect in prison before helping...
Cary, N.C. — A person has been arrested in connection with a stabbing on Wednesday night in Cary. Noaah Carlson Speller, 18, of Raleigh has been arrested. He is charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury. He also faces one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
Comments / 0