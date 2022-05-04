ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbandale 17-year-old killed in I-35 crash

By Kelly Maricle
WHO 13
WHO 13
 3 days ago

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — An Urbandale teenager died Tuesday night after his vehicle crashed into the back of a maintenance truck on I-35.

According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, it happened around 10:40 p.m. on southbound I-35 near the Mills Civic Parkway exit. A dump truck was on the inside shoulder of I-35, conducting maintenance duties, when a southbound Mini Cooper driven by 17-year-old Marshal McManus left the road and struck the back of the truck.

McManus died from injuries he received in the crash. His passenger, 18-year-old Gracie Crow of Norwalk, was transported to Methodist Hospital in Des Moines with serious injuries.

The driver of the dump truck was evaluated on the scene by EMS and released without any injury.

The Iowa State Patrol is continuing its investigation into the accident.

WHO 13

WHO 13

WHO 13

WHO 13

