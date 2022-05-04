ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

Rock Island police investigate case of horrifying animal cruelty

By Jonathan Turner
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37E7qN_0fSpYdOk00

Rock Island Police are investigating an extreme case of animal cruelty, involving the recent killing, gutting and skinning of a pet cat.

Police Chief Richard Landi said recently that police are investigating a mutilated cat that was found last week in the area of College Hill Circle in Rock Island. The incident is being investigated by Animal Control and Criminal Investigations.

“I am unable to provide any further details at this time,” Landi said by e-mail.

The cat’s owner, Steve Havercamp of Rock Island, said Milo’s body was found the morning of April 28 in the area of 30 th Street and 10 th Avenue (near Kavanaugh’s), and just 40 yards from their house.

Milo was a stray cat that showed up at their door on Christmas Day, 2016, and was estimated to be 18 months old at the time. The family was still recovering from the death of their former cat, who was 20 years old, Havercamp said Tuesday. He lives with his wife and adult stepdaughter, and they never had other pets.

Milo was a tuxedo cat.

Milo (a black and white tuxedo cat) liked to wander the neighborhood and wasn’t happy just being inside, he said.

“We put in a cat door and he would come and go as he saw fit, but he would never be gone for more than an hour,” Havercamp said. “He always came back.”

He wandered in about a three-block area. “And our neighbors were wonderful, who would text me or call me when they saw him, about his antics and what he was up to,” he said. “He was the neighborhood cat.”

Milo last left the house about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, and Havercamp was worried when he didn’t come back by 8 p.m. He went looking for him in the area that night, and by the next morning, posted a “Missing” announcement with Milo’s photo on three Facebook pages dedicated to lost and found pets in the QC area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PAx8C_0fSpYdOk00
Milo was a very social formerly stray cat, who showed up at Havercamp’s door Dec. 25, 2016.

Havercamp found him Thursday morning, in a ravine about 40 yards from his house – killed, gutted and skinned. He called police immediately and they concluded Milo was massacred somewhere else, since there was no blood on the site.

“I was just so shocked at what I saw,” Havercamp said, noting the animal control officer he spoke with said it was the worst case of animal cruelty he’d seen in his 30-year career.

“He was so shocked by it. He called the detective in to conduct a full investigation because this is an animal cruelty charge, which is a felony,” he said.

This could not have been done by another animal, Havercamp said.

“His flesh was cut with a sharp blade that can be seen by how the flesh was removed, sharp edges to the cuts,” he said. “All the muscle and tissue was flayed from the bone. There’s no bite marks; there’s no teeth marks, and you can see the surgical precision in place.”

“There’s no doubt about it, that neither the animal control officer, with 30 years experience, nor the detective who’s investigating — the conclusion was absolute and immediate that it was done by a human.”

Havercamp posted about the case on Facebook without using his real name. He said he’s normally a very private person, but is speaking out to make sure this person is stopped and caught.

“Only a very sick person, a sadistic person would do something like this and I need to be sure they don’t do it again,” he said. “And I know people who engage in this type of behavior, rarely stop on their own. They tend to gravitate to even worse crimes.”

“We’re horrified that somebody could act in such a cruel manner and do this to an innocent animal.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FRbAr_0fSpYdOk00
Milo had a tag with his name and address, would often roam the College Hill neighborhood, but would always return home.

“The community both online and in my area have been wonderful in supporting my family and commitment to find and prosecute this guy,” Havercamp said. He has reached out to some local nonprofits that work with animals, to encourage donations to them.

If the suspect is caught, donations would go toward a $1,000 reward being offered for the suspect’s capture, but if he’s not caught, the donations would go to the nonprofit, he said.

If you want to make a contribution toward the reward fund or make a donation to a charitable organization that helps stray pets, Havercamp suggested King’s Harvest No Kill Shelter — which is setting up a GoFundMe page for the reward and which also accepts general donations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UWGnk_0fSpYdOk00
King’s Harvest no-kill shelter is at 2504 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport.

King’s Harvest is a nonprofit charitable organization that both helps homeless and surrendered pets and helps them find them homes.

In the event the criminal is caught, the GoFundMe funds would be paid to the individual who provided information leading to the arrest and conviction. If the offender is not caught, the funds would be donated to King’s Harvest, Havercamp said. Its website is https://kingsharvestpetrescue.org .

“When you look up these type of people who capture kill and mutilate animals –they are typically isolated from the community, feel powerless and engage in criminal behavior as some sort of sick therapy, a sick thrill for them,” Havercamp said. “Statistics show that they never stop on their own or rarely stop on their own, and they to continue to get worse.”

According to the FBI , animal abuse is highly correlated with interpersonal, human-to-human violence. Serial killers often torture or kill small animals from an early age , and men who commit child abuse or domestic violence very frequently harm household pets as well.

If somebody is harming an animal, there is a good chance they’re also hurting a human,” said John Thompson, deputy executive director of the National Sheriff’s Association, in a 2016 interview .

The Rock Island case has not been listed yet on the Crimestoppers of the Quad Cities website .

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call police at 309-732-2677, or Havercamp directly at 563-940-3831.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WCIA

2 correctional officers under investigation

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office Administration has recently ordered an investigation into two Sangamon County Correctional Officers for allegations of misconduct. According to Sheriff Jack Campbell, the investigation is a result of some information obtained during a routine search last week. Sheriff Campbell said one correctional officer is on administrative […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Coroner investigating after death in emergency room

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Effingham County Coroner Kim Rhodes is investigating after a man passed away in the HSHS St. Anthony Hospital emergency room. Rhodes said the man was 46-year-old Patrick Lawless of Sparta, Ill. Initial reports indicated that Lawless was involved in a car crash in Farina, but the crash was minor and Lawless […]
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Man killed by train identified

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has released the identity of a man who was hit and killed by a train early Wednesday morning. Allmon said the man is 40-year-old Shane Reid of Springfield. An autopsy performed on Wednesday determined Reid died of blunt force injuries sustained in the incident. Reid was […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rock Island, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Rock Island, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Christmas#Another Animal#Rock Island Police
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cats
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

56-year-old woman shot and killed in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A 56-year-old woman died after a shooting Tuesday night. Rockford Police say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 3500 block of Green Dale Drive near Harrison Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the front of the house had been struck multiple times by gunfire. The victim was found inside […]
ROCKFORD, IL
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Nevada Mo. Police arrest man, “running through yards yelling that he was going to abduct children”

NEVADA, Mo. — In the early morning hours of Friday, April 22, Nevada Police were alerted to a residence in the 1100 block of N. Clay Street for a reported assault that had just occurred. Investigation revealed a male subject, later identified as Jason Omar Clark, 45, had unlawfully entered a home and attacked a 14-year-old female. According to a...
NEVADA, MO
WGN News

Tinley Park 17-year-old killed days after father says he ‘did not trust her’ to go to school prom, court docs show

**DISCLAIMER: Story contains graphic details and expletives that some may find disturbing. Reader discretion is strongly advised. TINLEY PARK, Ill. — Grisly details released surrounding the murder of a 17-year-old Tinley Park girl reveal the teen’s father revoked permission for her to attend prom because he didn’t trust her. Documents also show she feared he […]
TINLEY PARK, IL
WCIA

WCIA

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy