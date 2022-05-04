ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

NCAAP dinner set June 11

The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 3 days ago

GODFREY — The 52nd Annual Alton Branch Freedom Fund Banquet is set for 6 p.m. June 11 at the Lewis and Clark Community College Commons.

Alton Branch NCAAP President Andy Hightower, the executive committee and the 2022 Banquet Committee are preparing for this year's event. This year's keynote speaker is the new Chancellor of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Dr James T.
Minor.

It has been two years since the event was held because of COVID precautions. The dinner's theme is "Moving Forward for Change, When we Fight, We Win!" Donations will allow several scholarships to be presented to deserving students.

The deadline for tickets and program ads is May 15. Tickets are $60 each; ads and sponsorships range from $50 to $5,000. To place an ad contact Charlotte Hightower at 618-593-1853. Make checks payable to Alton Branch NAACP and mail to Attn: Ad Journal: PO Box 1216, Alton, IL 62002. Chairperson is Maxine Caldwell, 618-795-5786; co-chair is Anita Banks, 618-465-8366.

Comments / 0

Related
The Telegraph

Benld Italian fest returning after two-year absence

BENLD - After a two-year absence, the Italian Club of Benld is inviting everyone back to Benld City Park for the 68th Annual Italian-American Days Festival on May 27-29. Club President Jerry Saracco said that, while he is happy the festival is returning, the non-profit organization is proceeding with caution, such as shortening its run. "We're not really sure what to expect," Saracco said "With the economy, dealing with inflation, and people just starting to get out again; we hope we will be able to draw a crowd once again."
BENLD, IL
The Telegraph

Salvation Army plans May 13 open house

ALTON — The Alton Salvation Army will host a “Love Beyond” open house 4-6 p.m. on Friday, May 13. The community is invited to visit The Salvation Army location at 525 Alby St. and meet Capts. Sean and Cassy Grey who supervise the programs and services that directly impact children and families in need. Visitors will also get a chance to tour parts of the building open to families and community partners, including a large recreational room with a pool table, a coffee bar, a gym and the “truck room” that overlooks the gym.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Interns excel at NGRREC

EAST ALTON – Betsy Papin and Jacob Futrell are two local college students currently interning with the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC). Betsy Papin is currently studying criminal justice at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. She previously attended Lewis and Clark Community College, where she studied criminal justice.
EAST ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Center staff shines at wildlife group's meeting

EAST ALTON – Three National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC) staff members were among the experts featured during the 2022 annual meeting of the Illinois Chapter of The Wildlife Society (ICTWS) April 10-12 in the Commons on Lewis and Clark Community College’s Godfrey Campus.
GODFREY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Godfrey, IL
Alton, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Society
City
Alton, IL
City
Edwardsville, IL
The Telegraph

60 come out for National Day of Prayer

ALTON - From asking God to watch over health care workers to imploring the Heavenly Father to guide children and youth, almost a dozen separate prayers went up during the first live National Day of Prayer event in Alton since the start of COVID-19. About 60 people attended the event, held Thursday morning at the Best Western Premier. It was one of several gatherings planned for the region, including a 10 a.m. event in Granite City and an evening program in Jerseyville.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Thanks, Mom; New scholarship winners credit mothers' support

ALTON — The winners of Alton Memorial Hospital’s first two Health Equity Scholarships consider the honors a very special Mother’s Day gift. Taryn Wallace, a senior at Alton High School, and Samara Helton, a senior at Edwardsville High School, were both raised by single mothers who have been steady influences in their lives.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Alton to discuss Juneteenth Motorcycle Freedom Ride

ALTON - Aldermen meeting as a committee of the whole on Monday are scheduled to discuss the inaugural Juneteenth Motorcycle Freedom Ride. The June 18 event is being organized by the Christine L. Brice Foundation. The mission of the group is to work in collaboration with other organizations to alleviate the struggles in the community by extending a helping hand in times of need.
ALTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaap#Scholarships#Charity#Covid#Alton Branch Naacp
The Telegraph

Three earn Little Miss Bethalto crowns Sunday

BETHALTO - After two years, The Little Miss Bethalto Pageant took place at The Co-Op at Klein Hall in Bethalto on Sunday, May 1. The pageant was broken up into three age groups: ages 3-5, ages 6-8 and ages 9-12. Because of the lack of space, the contestants had to be attending schools within the Bethalto School District.
BETHALTO, IL
The Telegraph

'Truly a saint': Tepen honored by diocese

A standing ovation greeted Wednesday's announcement that Maureen Tepen had been named the 2022 St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Award winner for the Diocese of Springfield. "God is so good; God is so good," Tepen said while fighting back tears. "I decided to be a teacher when I was in first grade, and I had this little seed in my heart that I wanted to teach kids, and to have a spot they knew they could come to be encouraged and grow." Bishop Thomas John Paprocki presented Tepen with her award and every student at St. Mary Catholic School in Brussels hugged Tepen after the announcement. She is the third/fourth grade teacher and fifth/sixth grade language arts teacher at the small school.
BRUSSELS, IL
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
675K+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy