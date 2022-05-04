NCAAP dinner set June 11

GODFREY — The 52nd Annual Alton Branch Freedom Fund Banquet is set for 6 p.m. June 11 at the Lewis and Clark Community College Commons.

Alton Branch NCAAP President Andy Hightower, the executive committee and the 2022 Banquet Committee are preparing for this year's event. This year's keynote speaker is the new Chancellor of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Dr James T.

Minor.

It has been two years since the event was held because of COVID precautions. The dinner's theme is "Moving Forward for Change, When we Fight, We Win!" Donations will allow several scholarships to be presented to deserving students.

The deadline for tickets and program ads is May 15. Tickets are $60 each; ads and sponsorships range from $50 to $5,000. To place an ad contact Charlotte Hightower at 618-593-1853. Make checks payable to Alton Branch NAACP and mail to Attn: Ad Journal: PO Box 1216, Alton, IL 62002. Chairperson is Maxine Caldwell, 618-795-5786; co-chair is Anita Banks, 618-465-8366.



