First responders respond to crash with injuries

 3 days ago

UPDATE (11:50AM 05/04/22) — According to Fire Chief Brandon Blough, there was a collision at the intersection of Peoria Road and Dirksen Parkway at around 8:25 a.m. on Wednesday.

Firefighters were dispatched after they received a report of a multiple-vehicle accident with injuries. When they arrived at the scene, they found two cars with significant front end damage. They provided aid to the patients. A woman in her 60s an a man in his 30s were then taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield first responders were called to a crash Wednesday morning.

In a social media post, Springfield Fire officials said the crash happened near Peoria Road and Dirksen Parkway. Pictured in photos shared by the department, there were two vehicles that appeared to be heavily damaged.

